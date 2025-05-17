Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2 Moved to Monday

May 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that the match between CLFC and Atlanta United 2 will now take place on Monday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

Tickets to the match are free at the gate and fans can also tune in on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The match was originally scheduled to be hosted at Atlanta United 2 on Sunday May 18.







