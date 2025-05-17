Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Orlando City B

May 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (3W-6L-1D, 10 points) fell 3-0 on the road against Orlando City B tonight at Osceola Heritage Park.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Ivan Schmid in goal; Alejo Ristano, captain Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up the back four; Preston Plambeck, Bailey Sparks, Ricardo Montenegro and Santiago Morales started in midfield; Mateo Saja and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida led the team's attack.

Match Action

The Herons started the match with an early opportunity, with a right footed hit from Motales from a central positiono from outisde the box that bounced off the right post.

It was the hosts, however, that opened the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute.

Orlando City B then scored twice in the second half for the definitive 3-0 scoreline.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will carry on with action on the road, with the team set to visit Philadelphia Union II next Sunday, May 25 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Stats

Possession:

ORL - 38%

MIA - 62%

Shots:

ORL - 8

MIA - 10

Saves:

ORL - 4

MIA - 2

Corners:

ORL - 3

MIA - 6

Fouls:

ORL - 16

MIA - 19







