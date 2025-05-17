Revolution II Visit New York Red Bulls II on Sunday Night

May 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - New England Revolution II (3-1-3, 15 pts.) will travel to play against Eastern Conference side New York Red Bulls II (4-2-2, 15 pts.) on Sunday night at MSU Soccer Park. The weekend match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and MLSNEXTPro.com, with Mark Schoenster calling the play-by-play.

Sunday's contest marks the second of five straight road games for New England, who enter as one of the league's stingiest defensive units. Revolution II, having conceded the third-fewest goals leaguewide this season (7), will be tested by a potent Red Bulls II attack that ranks tied for the sixth-most goals scored (17) in MLS NEXT Pro.

The Eastern Conference rivals will convene this weekend for the first of two regular season clashes in 2025. Revolution II looks to extend its unbeaten run to four games, following their 3-3 draw with Toronto FC II in their most recent match on May 4, collecting an additional point in the 12-round penalty shootout victory. In the all-time series between the two teams, the Red Bulls hold a slight 3-2-1 edge over Revolution II. The hosts are coming off a 5-2 loss to New York City FC II last Friday.

New England remains one of the league's top teams and attacks this season, ranking tied for third in points per game (2.14) tied for fourth in goal differential (+6), and tied for fifth in points (15). Revolution II leading scorer Liam Butts has been in strong form, finding the net in four straight matches. He ranks tied for fifth in MLS NEXT Pro with five goals on the year. Butts made his first-team debut with New England in its 2-1 victory over USL Championship side Rhode Island FC on May 7, logging minutes off the bench in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Midfielder Gevork Diarbian also found the scoresheet in New England's last match, recording his first goal and assist of the season. The Cranston, R.I. native led Revolution II's attack with five shots, including three on target, as he continues to pace the team with 16 shot attempts. Diarbian also made his first-team debut last Wednesday, coming off the bench in the U.S. Open Cup match at Rhode Island. Brazil native Marcos Dias rounded out the scoring in Toronto, converting from the penalty spot to tally his third goal of the campaign.

New England also continues to benefit from strong performances from its backline, which has allowed the fifth-fewest shot attempts (29) leaguewide. In Toronto, Revolution II's Victor Souza and Sweden international Gabe Dahlin anchored the central defense, while left back Hesron Barry and Mansfield, Mass. native Grant Emerhi saw action on the wings.

Emerhi and fellow Academy player Javaun Mussenden both eye their second straight starts with Revolution II this weekend, while 16-year-old midfielder Judah Siqueira aims to make his fourth MLS NEXT Pro appearance. To date, 42 Academy players have made their professional debuts with Revolution II, including Eli Ackerman and Ivan Villalobos Lopez, who both logged their first MLS NEXT Pro minutes with New England on May 4.







