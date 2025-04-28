Revolution II Reschedule Home Match vs. Columbus Crew 2

April 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II announced a schedule change for the team's home contest against Columbus Crew 2 in August. Originally set for August 8, the match will now be played on Sunday, August 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Eastern Conference clash will be available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Revolution II begin a road-heavy stretch next Sunday, May 4, visiting Toronto FC II for its first of five consecutive road matches over the next six weeks. Sunday's match at York Lions Stadium kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live via MLSNEXTPro.com, with Matt Pedersen on the call.

