Revolution II Host New York City FC II on Saturday Afternoon

April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (2-1-2, 10 pts.) will close a two-game homestand on Saturday afternoon, hosting New York City FC II (2-3-2, 9 pts.) in the first of three encounters between the two sides this season. Saturday's match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Josh Appel on the call.

New England is coming off a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night against Columbus Crew 2, claiming the extra point with a 4-1 shootout victory. After the visitors opened the scoring in the first minute, forward Liam Butts tallied the equalizer, finishing off a long ball over the Columbus defense from defender Gabe Dahlin. Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, saved Revolution II's unbeaten run at home by heading home his first professional goal off a cross from fellow Revolution Academy product Eric Klein in the closing minutes of the match.

Butts owns a team-leading three tallies this year, after scoring his third goal in as many games on Wednesday night. Butts was joined in the attack by Filipino forward Alex Monis, who has one assist on the year, and Brazilian forward Marcos Dias, who is tied for sixth in MLS NEXT Pro with 15 key passes after notching a season-high eight key passes against Columbus earlier this week. New England's attack tallied a season-best of 23 shots attempts in the midweek draw.

In the midfield, Revolution II has been guided by steady play from a pair of 18-year-olds in Klein and Allan Oyirwoth. Klein ranks second on Revolution II in minutes played and continues to feature in the Starting XI in every match this season. Oyirwoth, a Ugandan international, has suited up for four consecutive starts. Oyirwoth's 10 shot attempts are tied for second-most on the team this season.

New England's backline remains one of the stronger defensive units leaguewide, as Revolution II's three goals conceded this season are tied for the fewest in MLS NEXT Pro. In Wednesday's contest, the center-back trio of Hesron Barry, Victor Souza, and Dahlin limited Columbus to only four total shots. Souza, who has donned the captain's armband in all five matches this season, also helped guide Revolution II on the attacking end with five shots, including two on target against Columbus.

Revolution II remains unbeaten, 2-0-2, through its first four home matches in Foxborough of the 2025 campaign. New England is outscoring its opponents by an 8-2 margin at Gillette Stadium, including three shutout performances. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian, New England's first-round pick in the 2025 SuperDraft, owns one of the three clean sheets and has started three consecutive matches in net.

New York City FC II enters Saturday's match sitting one spot below Revolution II in the Eastern Conference standings at seventh place. A 10-man New York City fell 4-1 to Philadelphia Union II on Wednesday night, after defender Jonathan Lopez received a red card in first-half stoppage time. Midfielder Leo Guarino scored the lone goal for the Pigeons in the 87th minute. In the all-time series between the rivals, New York City holds a slight 3-2-3 edge over New England.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #6

New England Revolution II vs. New York City FC II

Sat., April 26, 2025

3:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)

