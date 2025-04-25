Toronto FC Loan Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II
April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II ahead of tonight's match against Chicago Fire FC II at York Lions Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Toronto FC retains the right to recall the player at any time during the MLS regular season.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan midfielder Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 25, 2025
- Sporting KC II Faces Colorado Rapids 2 Sunday Afternoon at the University of Denver - Sporting Kansas City II
- Inter Miami II Comes to Huntsville City FC on Sunday - Huntsville City Football Club
- Revolution II Host New York City FC II on Saturday Afternoon - New England Revolution II
- Real Salt Lake Signs Free-Agent Attacker Johnny Russell - Real Monarchs
- Toronto FC Loan Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Travels to Huntsville City FC - Inter Miami CF II
- Chattanooga FC II to Compete in UPSL Beginning in Fall 2025 - Chattanooga FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 Look to Carry Winning Momentum into Afternoon Clash with Atlanta United 2 - FC Cincinnati 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Toronto FC Loan Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II Draws Carolina Core FC
- Toronto FC II (1) - Carolina Core FC (1) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II Set to Make Long-Awaited Return to York Lions Stadium After Gritty Road Start
- Sullivan Goal Lifts Toronto FC II over Inter Miami CF II