Sporting KC II Faces Colorado Rapids 2 Sunday Afternoon at the University of Denver

April 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will play their second of three matches in nine days when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday afternoon at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT, and the match can be streamed at MLSNEXTPro.com.

This marks the first of three meetings between SKC II and Rapids 2, with the rematch coming in Kansas City on June 1 and the final meeting on August 31. Sporting is searching for their first win of the campaign, while Colorado will look to get their fourth win in five matches.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi's SKC II side had two weeks off and resumed MLS NEXT Pro play on Wednesday night when they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Tacoma Defiance. Seven of SKC II's 19 players returned from Generation adidas Cup before rostering for the game against Tacoma and have returned to training with the second team. All seven of those players will be available for selection on Sunday in Colorado.

SKC II forward Medgy Alexandre got off the mark on Wednesday when he opened the scoring against Tacoma. The second-year pro got onto the end of a David Zavala through ball before slotting the ball past the keeper in the 11th minute of play. Alexandre joins six other SKC II players in the goal-scoring category as the team still searches for their first multigoal scorer in 2025.

Zavala's assist on Alexandre's goal was his first professional assist. Maouloune Goumballe, who is one of three players to start every match, has two assists on the season, a team best. Both of Goumballe's assists came in a comeback, shootout win at North Texas SC in late March.

Team Captain Cielo Tschantret, who has acted as the skipper in all SKC II competitions this season, scored at North Texas as well. Tschantret's goal gives him four career goals. He started Wednesday's match at centerback, making his pro first start on the backline instead of his usual spot in the midfield.

Captain Cielo Tschantret anchors a back four with Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot and Anthony Samways!

Colorado enters Wednesday in sixth place in the Western Conference with 12 points. They are headlined by Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan and his three goals and one assist. He took home MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 6 honors after bagging the game winner at North Texas SC on April 20. Rapids 2 is led by 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year Erik Bushey.

Following the Sunday Showdown in the Mile High City, Sporting KC II will remain on the road for a meeting with Austin FC II at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas, on Friday, May 2. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app. SKC II will then be off for 16 days before returning home to take on the Town FC on Wednesday, May 18. Tickets for all SKC II matches are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 7

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. CT

Location: University of Denver Soccer Stadium (Denver, Colorado)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

