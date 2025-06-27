Sporting KC II Signs Academy Forward Aiden Benitez to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract

June 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy forward Aiden Benitez to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of Friday's game at Austin FC II.

Amateur contracts are signed on a single-game basis, preserving Benitez's NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection for the team's road test at Austin this Friday at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas.

Benitez joined the Sporting Kansas City Academy in the fall of 2022 and has represented the U-17s and U-18s. The forward has competed at numerous prestigious MLS NEXT events, including three Generation adidas Cups and the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. He helped the 2024 U-17s earn a spot in the GA Cup Quarterfinals with a match-leveling penalty in stoppage time and a game-sealing kick in the shootout. The Indiana native has received national team call-ups to both the Mexican U-16s and El Salvador's U-20s.

Additionally, forward Massud Habibullah has departed the club due to personal reasons. He made seven appearances for SKC II, including one start.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi and his group will take the pitch for the first time in 20 days on Friday when they take on the Black and Verde second team. The contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

VITALS:

Aiden Benitez

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 04/14/2007 (18 years old)

Height: 5-8

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Birthplace: Crawfordsville, Indiana







