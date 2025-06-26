Sporting KC II Travels to Texas to Take on Austin FC II

June 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II will take the pitch for the first time in 20 days when they face Austin FC II at Parmer Field in Austin, Texas, on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

This marks the second meeting between the two Frontier Division rivals in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, the first of which came back on May 2 in Austin. Sporting KC II played Austin FC II to a scoreless draw before the hosts took the extra point in kicks from the spot.

In their last outing back on June 7, Istvan Urbanyi's group claimed another road point from a Texas side, earning a draw at Houston Dynamo 2.

Forward Bryan Arellano got off the mark for 2025 in the Dynamo Dos draw, scoring in the 40th minute. Arellano is a former Austin FC II member in his first season with Sporting KC II. His goal was assisted by forward Maouloune Goumballe, who has a team-best three on the year. The second-year player has logged 12 starts and played 1075 minutes, also a team-high.

Captain Cielo Tschantret comes in second with 1065 minutes played in 12 matches. In his second professional season, the SKC Academy product has scored one goal and leads the team with 464 completed passes. Fellow Academy alum Nati Clarke has also been a key contributor in 2025. The 20-year-old has started 11 of 12 appearances and netted his first pro goal against Colorado Rapids 2 on June 1.

Current Academy players Andrew Johnson and Luis Cruz-Ayala inked amateur deals earlier in the season and have each appeared in two games. Cruz-Ayala made his first pro start in the 1-1 draw against Houston, and Johnson made his second straight appearance, playing 28 minutes. Both helped SKC II's defense hunker down while playing down a man for over 30 minutes. SKC II will also be without Anthony Samways after he picked up two yellows against Houston.

Austin, led by Brett Uttley, has earned six results in their last seven matches. This will be their first home match since a 1-1 draw against Houston on May 30. Their leading scorer, Peter Grogan, has three goals in MLS NEXT Pro play while three other players have added a pair of goals.

Following the trip to Austin, SKC II will return to Children's Mercy Victory Field on Saturday, July 5, to take on Portland Timbers 2. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased for just $10 at SeatGeek.com and the game will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

