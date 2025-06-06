SKC II Takes on Dynamo Dos in First Road Match Since May 2

June 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II will play their first road match in over a month when they face Houston Dynamo 2 at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night. The contest begins at 7 p.m. CT with a livestream available on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube page.

This marks the second time Sporting KC II will face Houston on the road in 2025 after falling in the opening match of the regular season. The two sides will meet for a third time on August 17 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri.

Saturday's match comes on the heels of a three-match SKC II homestand. Sporting opened the stretch with a clean sheet draw against The Town FC in which Homegrown goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp earned his first shutout of the 2025 campaign.

Kortkamp is just one of the Sporting KC Academy alums who have been key contributors in SKC II's 2025 season. Fellow goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro picked up a shutout performance at Austin FC II and has earned two of the team's three results.

Cielo Tschantret has stepped up his game as a leader on and off the field early on this season. He has played all but just 15 minutes in MLS NEXT Pro play and taken on the role of captain in every single match, including SKC II's Open Cup game against the Des Moines Menace. He has one goal on the season, tied for the team lead, as the scoring has been spread across several different goal scorers.

In the assists category, Maouloune Goumballe paces the team with two, both of which came in a come-from-behind draw at North Texas SC. Goumballe has the most minutes played for SKC II, playing 985 minutes in 11 matches. Former Academy midfielder/forward Shane Donovan picked up his first assist in Kansas City's last match, teeing up Nati Clarke.

Clarke, a second-year pro out of Sporting's Academy, netted his first professional goal in the 85th against Colorado, tucking in Donovan's perfect ball on the back post. Clarke has started 10 of 11 appearances and has provided key minutes on the backline as both the team's right and left back.

Houston is guided by head coach Marcelo Santos in his first season with Dynamo Dos. They currently sit fifth in the Western Conference and boast a 4-1-1 record at home, including three straight results. They picked up four points on two draws in May. Their leading scorers are Diego Gonzalez and Exon Arzu, both with three goals. Gonzalez has two assists as well.

SKC II will be off for nearly three weeks after their trip to Houston. They will travel back to Texas on Friday, June 27th, to take on Austin FC II at Parmer Field. That match will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.







