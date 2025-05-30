SKC II Concludes Three Game Homestand with Sunday Showdown against Rapids 2

May 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II will conclude a three-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome Colorado Rapids 2 to Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. CT and can be streamed at MLSNEXTPro.com or on the MLS YouTube page. Tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com.

The two neighbors and Frontier Division combatants faced off in late April at The University of Denver Soccer Stadium, where Colorado took all three points. The loss snapped a streak of four straight SKC II wins against Colorado in MLS NEXT Pro play.

SKC II's run of consecutive shutouts was also snapped this past Sunday when they slipped at home to LAFC 2. In the group's previous outings, they blanked The Town FC and Austin FC II in back-to-back goalless draws.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi has turned to midfielder and Sporting Kansas City Academy alum Cielo Tschantret as the team's captain in 2025. He has donned the armband in every match this season, scored once and missed just 15 total minutes of game time in 10 regular season games.

Forward Maouloune Goumablle leads the team in minutes played (895) and assists (two). In his second year with the club, he has been a versatile asset, playing both out wide and in the middle of SKC II's front three. He has been joined in the attack by fellow sophomore SKC II player Medgy Alexandre. The Canadian winger scored his first goal of the season against Tacoma on April 23.

Rookie Gael Quintero has also been a key figure for Urbanyi's side, a little under midway through the season. The California native has started eight of 10 appearances, mainly at defensive midfielder and added a goal.

In net, Academy products Jacob Molinaro and Jack Kortkamp have been the two most frequent starters. Molinaro earned his first clean sheet of the campaign at Austin, while Kortkamp picked up his first shutout against The Town.

Colorado's boss, Erik Bushey, has his group in fifth in the West, four points back of the leaders, Ventura County FC. They posted a record of 1-2-1 in May and enter Sunday off a 3-0 home defeat against The Town. Their top scorer is Canadian youth-international Kimani Stewart-Baynes, who has four goals, including one against SKC II back on April 27.

Following the showdown on Sunday, SKC II will be back on the road with a trip to Houston to take on Dynamo Dos on Saturday, June 7. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 11

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

