Revolution II Visit Eastern Conference Rival New York City FC II

May 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







QUEENS, N.Y. - New England Revolution II (3-3-3, 15 pts.) will visit Eastern Conference opponent New York City FC II (4-5-3; 17 pts.) on Saturday afternoon at Belson Stadium on the campus of St. John's University. Saturday's match, the second encounter between the regional rivals this season, kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET, with Jake Griffith calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Saturday's fixture is the fourth match of a five-game road swing for Revolution II, following a 1-0 loss to Chattanooga FC last weekend in Tennessee. Chattanooga FC, the first-place side in the Eastern Conference and MLS NEXT Pro leader with 27 points this season, benefitted from an early goal in the 11th minute en route to the win. Despite the defeat, Revolution II recorded a season-best 26 shot attempts, including six on target.

Forward Marcos Dias paced New England's efforts on the attacking end with a team-best five shots. Dias continues to guide Revolution II's offense with 30 key passes, second-most in MLS Next Pro this season. The Brazilian playmaker also ranks tied for second leaguewide with four assists on the 2025 campaign. Dias has found the scoresheet in three of the last five matches, with one goal and two assists.

In the midfield, 18-year-old Ugandan Allan Oyirwoth continues to collect valuable minutes with New England's second team. Oyirwoth has appeared in six games in MLS NEXT Pro this season, all starts, suiting up for two additional starts for New England's first team in the U.S. Open Cup. Earlier this week, Oyirwoth was selected for international duty by the Uganda Senior Men's National Team for the upcoming June FIFA window.

Last weekend's match also featured a milestone for Revolution II, as the program saw its 50th Revolution Academy player suit up for his professional debut with New England's second team in defender Aidan Reilly. An 18-year-old from Pembroke, Mass., Reilly logged minutes in last Saturday's match as a substitute. New England has conceded twelves goals this season, tied for sixth-fewest in MLS NEXT Pro.

Also in New England's defense, Jamaican international Hesron Barry continues to hold his place as the lone Revolution II player to feature in the starting lineup in all nine matches this season. Barry is one of two Revolution players to appear in every game in 2025, along with Dias. In net, goalkeeper JD Gunn made two saves in last Saturday's contest, the Panamanian international's fifth start of the season.

New England and New York City FC II met once earlier this season, with Revolution tallying a 2-1 victory on April 26 at Gillette Stadium. Revolution II leading scorer Liam Butts, who owns five goals this season, netted the opening tally of the match on Dias' assist in the 18th minute. After New York City evened the scoring minutes later, Oyirwoth opened his 2025 account with the game-winner in the 71st minute.

The Eastern Conference rivals are knotted at 3-3-3 through nine meetings in the all-time series. New York City FC II has performed well on its home field, collecting points in six of its seven home tilts this season with a 4-1-2 record. Saturday's hosts registered a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire FC II last weekend, securing an additional point via a shootout victory. New York City FC II carries a three-match unbeaten streak, 2-0-1, into this weekend's game against New England.







