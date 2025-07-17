Revolution II Sign Forward Sharod George

July 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed forward Sharod George to a one-year professional contract for the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with an additional one-year club option for 2026, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

George, 21, arrives in New England after playing on amateur contracts in both Greece and Germany. Most recently, George served a brief spell with Thiva F.C. of Greece's Gamma Ethniki league, where he logged five appearances in the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to Thiva F.C., the Brooklyn, N.Y. native also served a short-term stint with PAS Amvrakikos Vonitsas, recording one assist across 11 appearances.

Before his time in Greece, George spent one season with German club FSV Schleiz of the Thüringenliga, scoring 11 goals, second most on the team, and adding one assist in his 27 appearances. The striker also saw action with FSV Schleiz II, netting six goals in just three matches, including a hat trick on September 1, 2023.

George began his career in Europe as an academy player with Germany's SV Arnstadt. The striker tallied a team-leading 23 goals in just 10 appearances with the Under-19s in the 2022-23 season, including a career-high five goals scored on March 26, 2022. Additionally, George registered three goals and one assist with Arnstadt's second team, and logged minutes off the bench to make his first team debut with the German side on March 25, 2023.

