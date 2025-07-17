Sporting KC II Hosts North Texas SC on Friday Night at Children's Mercy Victory Field

July 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II is set to take on North Texas SC on Friday night at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT, tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10 and the match can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Friday marks the second of three fixtures between the two Frontier Division clubs. The first meeting saw SKC II erase a 3-1 deficit on the road against the FC Dallas Second team and pick up an extra point in a shootout victory on March 28. Midfielders Johann Ortiz and Gael Quintero bagged goals in the final 10 minutes to even the scoring at three before goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro made two shootout saves to take the additional point.

Captain Cielo Tschantret scored his first goal of the 2025 season against North Texas, a banger in the 29th minute to open the scoring. Ortiz and Quintero's finishes were there first of the campaign as well. Sporting KC Academy player Carter Derksen came on in the match and made the game-winning kick in penalties. The 17-year-old has logged 10 games played and scored his first pro goal against MNUFC 2 on April 9.

Molinaro, who helped earn the result in North Texas, has six starts this season. He ranks second amongst SKC II goalkeepers with 20 saves and kept a clean sheet against Austin FC II on May 2. He has earned three results this season, including a draw against Houston Dynamo 2.

Forward Maouloune Goumballe leads SKC II in assists with three. He picked up a pair of assists against North Texas, teeing up Tschantret's opener and Quintero's leveler. Fellow second-year pro Medgy Alexandre leads SKC II in goals with two finishes to his name. The forward scored in SKC II's last match, a road defeat at The Town FC.

North Texas SC is coached by John Gall, who helped lead the team to a 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup title. His group finds itself in fourth place in the Western Conference despite picking up just one win in their last five matches. Their top offensive threat this season has been forward Samuel Sarver, who has 10 goals and three assists in 17 appearances.

Following the Friday night showdown against North Texas, SKC II will head west for a doubleheader road trip with matches against LAFC 2 and Vancouver Whitecaps 2. The team will cap off a stretch of three matches in eight days when they host Austin FC II back at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday, August 3. Tickets for the August opener as well as all SKC II matches are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 16

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

