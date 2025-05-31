Sporting KC II Signs Academy Defender Andrew Johnson to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract

May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy defender Andrew Johnson to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of Sunday's game against Colorado Rapids 2.

Amateur contracts are signed on a single-game basis, preserving Johnson's NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection for the team's home game against Colorado this weekend at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnson joined the Academy in the fall of 2022 and can also play in the attacking third, where he has been a key contributor for the U-17s, U-18s and U-19s in his time in the Academy. Johnson was a part of the UPSL Oklahoma-Arkansas Division Title for the U-19s in the Fall of 2023, tallied a goal against FC Cincinnati in the 2024 GA Cup Round of 16 to spark a comeback win for Sporting's U-17s and played significant minutes at MLS NEXT Flex and the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs last year.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi and his group host Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday to punctuate a three-game homestand. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

VITALS:

Andrew Johnson

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 01/26/2007 (18 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hometown: Lee's Summit, Missouri

Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri







