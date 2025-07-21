Sporting KC II Announces Venue Change for August 8 Match at MNUFC 2
July 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the Friday, August 8 match on the road against MNUFC 2 will now take place at RCTC Stadium in Rochester, Minnesota. The game was originally slated to be played at the National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine, Minnesota.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Before heading to Minnesota, SKC II will play three matches in eight days from July 27-August 3, taking on LAFC 2 and Whitecaps FC 2 on the road before facing Austin FC II on August 3 at Children's Mercy Victory Field.
Tickets for all SKC II home matches can be purchased on SeatGeek.com, and fans can follow the team on both X and Instagram.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 21, 2025
- Sporting KC II Announces Venue Change for August 8 Match at MNUFC 2 - Sporting Kansas City II
- Colorado Overcomes Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat Tacoma Defiance in 6-4 Result - Colorado Rapids 2
- Real Monarchs Defeat Austin FC II 5-4 in Penalty Shootout - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Announces Venue Change for August 8 Match at MNUFC 2
- Sporting KC II Falls, 4-1, to North Texas SC
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Forward Kashan Hines to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract
- Sporting KC II Hosts North Texas SC on Friday Night at Children's Mercy Victory Field
- Sporting KC II Loses 3-1 on the Road against the Town FC