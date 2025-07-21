Real Monarchs Defeat Austin FC II 5-4 in Penalty Shootout

July 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (5-4-7, 27pts, 7th West) edge out Austin FC II (5-5-7, 23pts, 9th West) in a 5-4 shootout following a 1-1 draw at Zions Bank Stadium.

Real Monarchs entered tonight's match 5-4-6 with three shootout victories, looking for a win at Zion Bank Stadium for the first time since June 15 against Houston Dynamo 2. Real Salt Lake's Jesus Barea, Lachlan Brook and Mason Stajduhar joined fellow teammate Kobi Henry in the starting XI. Four other changes were made to the starting lineup as a result of the necessary rotation three matches in eight days bring.

The match started with both sides wrestling for a stronghold looking to pry the other open with neither able to secure touches in the penalty box. The best chance came for the Real Monarchs through a one-on-one opportunity with the away keeper parrying the strike back into the middle of the six yard box where an Austin defender sat ready to clear. Midway through the first half, Austin had their best shot from firing the ball into the strikers feet, who was wide out at the top of the key. Stajduhar dove down smartly to deny the shot and pushed it well outside the danger area.

The breakthrough came in the 59' minute, Aiden Hezarkhani drove into the box before whipping in a right footed cross across the box. Austin defender, Jules Bery got caught retreating into his own box, accidentally deflecting the ball into his own net which gave Real Monarchs the lead.

Austin FC II answered back with a goal of their own just six minutes later, a switching ball to find Brayant Fakarlun who cradled the ball with his chest before firing a bullet into the back of the net leaving Stajduhar no chance to react to equalize the game at one a piece.

Level at the end of regulation, Real Monarchs emerged victorious in the shootout for the extra point courtesy of Stajduhar's lone save in an affair that featured nine makes from the spot.

Real Monarchs head to San Jose to take on The Town FC on Saturday, July 26th at Saint Mary's Stadium. The match will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. MT.

SLC 1: 1 ATX

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Jules Bery OG (unassisted) 58': Hezarkhani drove down the right side of the pitch to allow himself time and space to distribute a low cross near post deflected into the net by Bery.

ATX: Bryant Farkarlun (Ervin Torres Jr) 61': Farkarlun neatly controlled the ball out of the air with his chest before unleashing a powerful strike to equal the game.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

ALX: Adrian Gonzalez

SLC: Omar Marquez

ATX: Daniel Ciesia

SLC: Tommy Silva

ATX: Jorge Alastuey Aperte

SLC: Zack Farnsworth

ATX: Antonio Gomez (Save)

SLC: Kobi Henry

ATX: Peter Grogan

SLC: Jesus Barea

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Wes Charpie (Gio Calderon, 75'), Kobi Henry, Zack Farnsworth, Ruben Mesalles (Tommy Silva, 83'); Aiden Hezarkhani (Brayan Sandoval, 83'), Luca Moisa, Griffin Dillon © (Dominic Berrios, 75'), Owen Anderson (Omar Marquez, 75'), Lachlan Brook (Ousman Touray, 75'); Jesus Barea

Subs not used: Izzy Amparo, Chase Duke, Will Mackay

Austin FC ll (4--3-3): Charlie Farrar; Riley Dean Thomas, Antonio Gomez ©, Jules Bery, Rubén Bonachera (Daniel CieÅÃ¯Â¿Â½la, 63'); Ervin Torres Jr. (Adrián González, 90'+2), Jorge Alastuey Aperte, Djakaria Barro; Bryant Farkarlun (Chris Avila, 87'), Diego Abarca (Micah Burton, 63'); Vlad DÇŽnciuțiu (Peter Grogan, 63')

Subs not used: Marcus Alstrup, Mohammad Badawiya, Chuy Moreno

Stats Summary: SLC / ATX

Shots: 9 / 6

Shots on Goal: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 19 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Yellow Card - 41')

SLC: Owen Anderson (Yellow Card - 53')







