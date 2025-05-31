New York City FC II Topped by New England Revolution II

May 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II battled hard in a tight contest at Belson Stadium but fell 1-0 to New England Revolution II after conceding a late goal despite a resilient performance.

Match Recap

New York City FC II played host to New England Revolution II on Saturday at Belson Stadium in Queens.

Matt Pilkington's side were unbeaten in three heading into the game and had enjoyed a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chicago last time out-Sebastiano Musu equalizing with a bicycle kick in stoppage time.

Musu was handed a start against New England as one of five changes made by Pilkington to the team that drew with Chicago.

A close contest saw chances at a premium for both sides during the opening half. It wasn't until just after the half-hour mark that City registered their first shot on goal, thanks to a free kick from Musu out on the right.

The action was starting to pick up, and after a cross from Amponsah was sent toward goal, Uriel Zeitz stretched and almost made a telling contact.

Piero Elias then went within inches of breaking the deadlock after curling a delightful effort from the left-hand side of the penalty area-his shot bouncing just wide of the post.

At the other end, Marcos Dias drove inside from the left and fired off a shot that ended up high and wide of Alex Rando's net.

The second half saw New England start brightly, as Gevork Diarbian cut inside on his right foot and forced a good save from Rando.

City were forced into a change just after the hour mark when Chris Tiao was forced off with injury. Jack Loura came on in his place.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with half-chances the most either side were able to muster.

A lung-bursting run from Diarbian almost gave him a look at goal, only for an important block to stop his shot en route to goal.

A second City change came in the 72nd minute as Uriel Zeitz departed the field and was replaced by Eligio Guarino.

Despite the game being a mostly even contest, New England would snatch a late lead thanks to a goal from Malcolm Fry.

City made a change in response to that goal as Dylan Thomas replaced Prince Amponsah. The hosts pushed hard until the final whistle but were unable to find a breakthrough, ultimately falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Atlanta United 2 on Friday, June 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00PM ET.







