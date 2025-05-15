New York City FC II Eases past Toronto FC II, 3-0

May 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II defeated Toronto FC II with a dominant performance, winning 3-0. Sebastiano Musu and Piero Elias combined for two early goals, while Julien Lacher added a third. Alex Rando saved a penalty to preserve the clean sheet, showcasing City's strong defense and clinical attacking display.

Match Recap

A midweek meeting with Toronto FC II was on the cards for New York City FC II on Thursday.

City were riding high after beating Hudson River Derby rivals, the Red Bulls, 5-2 in their last outing.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made a number of changes to the side that beat the Red Bulls last time out, and it was one of those changes that had an early involvement in giving City the lead inside two minutes.

Piero Elias played a precise through ball to Sebastiano Musu, and he calmly slotted the ball home.

Elias then put Musu in on goal again not long after. The forward did well to keep the ball amid pressure from several defenders and eventually got a shot off that was comfortably saved.

Toronto created their best chance of the first half after Malik Henry played a one-two with a teammate before squaring it back across goal.

Thankfully for City, Collin McCamy was on hand to clear the ball away from danger.

In response, a good run by Drew Baiera was found with a deep pass by Evan Lim. Toronto's goalkeeper was able to beat Baiera to the ball and claim it right on the edge of his penalty area.

Elias had been an influence all half, and in the 39th minute, he made it two. Musu turned provider this time as he laid it back to Elias for the midfielder to side-foot home from the edge of the area.

TFC were then given a route back into the game via the penalty spot. Alex Rando was able to be the hero, however, and saved the spot-kick from Hassan Ayari to maintain City's two-goal lead heading into half-time.

The second half saw Toronto quick out of the traps as they chased a route back into the game, but in their way stood a defensively resilient City side.

Just before the hour mark, Pilkington turned to his bench as Jacob Arroyave was replaced by Uriel Zeitz.

Things got even better for City in the wake of that change as Julien Lacher made it three with a composed finish inside the area.

Elias was City's second change in the 74th minute, as he was replaced by Prince Amponsah. Rando was called into action in the dying minutes and produced a sensational reaction save.

That proved to be the last chance of note and confirmed an emphatic 3-0 win for City on the day.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Chicago Fire FC II on Friday, May 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.