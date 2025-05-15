Match Preview: Chattanooga FC Comes to Huntsville City FC on Saturday

May 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Get ready, Huntsville! The Boys in Blue are back at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for a can't-miss match as Huntsville City FC takes on top-ranked Chattanooga FC in a battle of #1 vs. #2! It's also not just any match it's a celebration for HCFC's mascot, Marshall's birthday. Here are a few things to know ahead of Saturday's match, which will air live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV at 7 p.m.

1. Kids Night: All kids 12 and under get in for just $5 in honor of Marshall's birthday!

2. It's 1v2! Watch the top two in the Eastern Conference play at Wicks Family Field.

3. $3 Hot Dogs: We're celebrating HCFC's third anniversary with $3 hot dogs all game long!

4. New Marshall Merch: Get your hands on exclusive new Marshall merchandise available at the official HCFC team store.

5. Wicks Family Field will have nine of the Huntsville Open's putt putt golf courses to play during the match around the stadium.







