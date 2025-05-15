Tacoma Defiance Falls 5-0 to Whitecaps FC 2 Wednesday Night at Swangard Stadium

May 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance midfielder Snyder Brunell

BURNABY, B.C. - Tacoma Defiance (5-3-0, 15 points) fell 5-0 on the road to Whitecaps FC 2 (2-5-3, 9 points) Wednesday evening at Swangard Stadium. The result snapped Defiance's three-match winning streak in league play, as Hervé Diese's side sits in second in the Pacific Division, three points shy of first-place Ventura County with two games in-hand. Following today's match, Defiance travels to face Timbers2 on Sunday, May 18 at Providence Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 0 - Whitecaps FC 2 5

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Venue: Swangard Stadium

Referee: Mo Mohseni

Assistants: Eray DeMirtas, Chris Harrop

Fourth official: Alain Ruch

Weather: 61 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

WF2 - Belal Halbouni (Jackson Castro) 6'

WF2 - Nelson Pierre (Nikola Djordjevic) 18'

WF2 - Nelson Pierre 49'

WF2 - Mark O'Neill (Antoine Coupland) 89'

WF2 - Rayan Elloumi (Yuma Tsuji) 90'+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Kaito Yamada (caution) 64'

WF2 - Deylen Vellios (caution) 71'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Mo Shour; Cody Baker, Kaito Yamada, Antino Lopez - Captain (Leo Burney 31') (Demian Alvarez 61'), Reed Baker-Whiting (Joonmo Kang 61'); Snyder Brunell (Rafferty Pedder 70'), Peter Kingston; Jackson Khoury, Sebastian Gomez (Danny Robles 70'), Travian Sousa; Yu Tsukanome

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Birame Diaw, Ryan Baer, Charlie Gaffney

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 3

Whitecaps FC 2 - Isaac Boehmer; Deylen Vellios (Daniel Russo 88'), Mark O'Neill, Belal Halbouni (Dembo Saidykhan 61'), Giuseppe Bovalina; Jeevan Badwal, Yuma Tsuji, Jackson Castro; Johnny Selemani (Mateo Clark 83'), Nelson Pierre (Rayan Elloumi 83'), Nikola Djordjevic (Antoine Coupland 61')

Substitutes not used: Alexander Milosevic, Adrián Pelayo

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 9

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 3

