Inter Miami CF II Visits In-State Rivals Orlando City B on Saturday

May 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (3W-5L-1D, 10 points) is set for the second Florida Derby of the season when visiting in-state rivals Orlando City B (3W-4L-1D, 11 points) on Saturday, May 17. Kick-off at Osceola Heritage Park is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com, or by subscribing to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Orlando City B have met on 12 occasions, more times than any other opponent for the Herons. The last meeting between the two ended in a dominant 3-2 victory for Inter Miami II when they faced off earlier this season at IMG Academy. The match was highlighted by a Man of the Match performance from goalkeeper Ivan Schmid, as well as goals from Tyler Hall, Mateo Saja, and Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida

Inter Miami II holds the historical edge in the series, boasting six wins in regulation, two draws (including one shootout victory), and three losses.

Scouting Report

Orlando City B enters this matchup sitting in the ninth place of the Eastern Conference standings, winless their last three matches. The visitors will be led by dynamic winger Shak Mohammed, who tops their scoring chart with five goals and remains a key threat in the final third.







