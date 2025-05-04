Inter Miami CF II Back Home to Host New York City FC II

May 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (2W-4L-1D, 7 points) closes out the week with MLS NEXT Pro regular season action at home, with the team hosting New York City FC II (2W-4L-2D, 9 points) this Sunday, May 4. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream at MLSNEXTPro.com or.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and NYCFC II have faced off seven times, with NYCFC II holding the upper hand in the series. The Herons have claimed just one victory-a thrilling 3-2 triumph in the 2024 season opener, highlighted by a standout performance from current First Team forward Leo Afonso, who netted a brace in the win.

Scouting Report

Currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, NYCFC II enters this match winless in their last five games. The visitors will be led by USMYNT midfielder Máximo Carrizo, who tops their goal contributions chart with one goal and three assists and remains a key threat in the final third.

