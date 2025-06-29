MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II vs. Atlanta United 2

June 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







MLS NEXT Pro today announced that the Inter Miami CF II home match against Atlanta United 2, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 29, has been postponed due to inclement weather and weather-related travel issues.

A new date for the match will be announced at a later time.

We appreciate our fans' understanding and continued support as MLS NEXT Pro action continues.

The match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com once rescheduled.







