Player Spotlight: Johnny Russell Scores Opener in Emotional Homecoming at Kansas City

June 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

A clash between two bitter rivals at Children's Mercy Park saw Real Salt Lake settle for a 1-1 draw at Sporting KC. The Claret-and-Cobalt entered the match 13th in the Western Conference and seeking back-to-back victories for the first time since October. Despite the disappointment of a single road point instead of the full three at stake, the four points secured in two June games marks the most points Real Salt Lake have picked up in back-to-back games this season.

The intense match could be described as chippy, scrappy and physically aggressive, with neither team wishing to budge. Nine combined yellow cards alongside one ejection were shown throughout the match, not unexpected for this rivalry. Even with a man advantage for RSL after Jake Davis was sent off in the 82nd minute following his second yellow, the Utah side couldn't find a late game-winner as Sporting denied multiple RSL opportunities.

Former Sporting Captain Johnny Russell Buried a Header Goal in Return to Kansas City

Long-time Kansas City winger Johnny Russell arrived to a standing ovation from the home crowd pre-game, recognizing his years of service. Playing most of his professional career over in England before making the transition to the MLS with Sporting Kansas City, and featuring 196 times with the club in MLS action, Russell's 67 goals currently sits as the third-highest scorer in Sporting's 30-year history - behind only Preki (78 goals) and Dom Dwyer (68 goals).

In the Claret-and-Cobalt's last match, Russell capped off his 200th career MLS appearance by scoring his first Real Salt Lake goal in a 2-0 victory over D.C. United. The goal came from a long, low-driven ball forward from midfielder Diogo Gonçalves directly into the stride of Russell, who carried the ball into the penalty box. Russell quickly shifted to his favored left foot, allowing himself space to fire a brilliant strike through the D.C. defender's legs while simultaneously faking the goalkeeper to dive the wrong direction. Celebrating his long-awaited first goal for the Claret-and-Cobalt in front of a thunderous Utah crowd.

Starting the homecoming match strong, Russell was able to generate multiple early opportunities through his incisive passing, often threatening the Kansas side. The former Sporting captain celebrated his return by scoring the opening goal for Real Salt Lake in first half stoppage time. Strong initial defending forced Zavier Gozo to redistribute the ball back to Alex Katranis, who whipped in a dangerous cross, one met by a powerful header from Russell, navigating over the back shoulder of the left back.

Russell's contributions throughout the night were exhibited on both sides of the pitch, with a critical second-half, goal-line clearance demonstrating his experience to help guide the team. Sporting swung in a corner kick to the back post, where a KC player met the ball, steering it back toward the goal, where GK Rafael Cabral tipped the ball. Rebounding back to the front post, Russell put his body on the line for a goal-saving block just inches off the line.

Despite Russell's heroics throughout the match, Real Salt Lake couldn't hold on for the victory, as a 59th-minute home equalizer tied the game at 1-1.

"I could never thank them enough or repay them enough for what they gave to me and my family," Russell replied post-game when asked about the impact the Kansas fans had toward him and his family.

"I didn't want to celebrate the goal," Russell stated upon being asked what the goal meant to him during his emotional bittersweet return.

Russell ended his post-game media session by stating that one of the main reasons he was brought to Real Salt Lake was his experience as a leader, and to mentor and teach the younger players how to handle difficult moments, and learn the finer points of growing as professionals.

William Agada Returned to His Favorite Scoring Ground

Former Kansas City striker William Agada also made his first return to Children's Mercy Park, where the Nigerian has scored 18 of his 22 MLS career goals. Agada arrived at Sporting Kansas City in June 2022, following an extremely promising young career in Israel, where he scored 37 goals across four seasons. Agada thus far has found the back of the net once with Real Salt Lake in the 1-1 draw against Austin FC back on May 28.

Despite just one goal in eight games this season, Agada's experience in MLS allows him to manipulate space, showing off his ability in the first half with a beautiful combination of shifty movements and rigid physicality. While it won't appear on the stat sheet, during Gozo's initial drive, Agada's threatening run into the penalty area drew two centerback's attention which opened up the space for Russell's back post header.

What's Next for RSL?

The Claret-and-Cobalt return home to host St. Louis City SC this Saturday, July 5, at America First Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM MT and will be streamed on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.







