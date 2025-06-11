Real Monarchs Battle Back in 2-1 Victory over Tacoma Defiance

June 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sandy, Utah - Real Monarchs (4-2-4, 17, 7th West) defeated Tacoma Defiance (5-6-1, 17pts, 8th West) in a 2-1 comeback victory at America First Field. The victory places SLC over the playoff line for the first time since falling to Colorado Rapids 2 on May 18.

The Real Monarchs' starting XI featured four chances from its last march against Ventura County on June 1. Mason Stajduhar, Maximus Jennings, Diego Rocio, and Brayan Sandoval inserted into the lineup for the Monarchs first match of a two game week. Tonight's start marks Stajduhar's first game for the club with the Monarchs or RSL following his signing from Orlando City before the start of the 2025 season. Rocio, a May signing joined Real Monarchs from Philadelphia Union Academy appeared in his first professional match with the Claret-and-Cobalt, his fifth professional match.

A low driven shot cracked the deadlock in the 40th minute after a scrabble in the box as SLC players threw their bodies in front to repel the initial shot from the visitors but an unlucky bounce saw the ball fall to a Tacoma player for a powerful low driven shot. One minute later the Defiance came barrelling down towards the Monarchs' goal attempting to double their lead. In a critical 1v1 situation Stajduhar stepped out and stayed big to reject the shot keeping the deficit at one.

Capitalizing off of a Tacoma turnover in the build up, Jesus Barea pounced on the ball immediately following a loose touch from the Tacoma defender inside the eighteen yard box. The Spaniard took his time and space to pick a shot and spiral a delicious curl on the ball to tuck it neatly into the far low corner for the equalizer.

Twelve minutes after the equalizer, Ruben Mesalles received the ball down the left side of the field following terrific ball movement from the Monarchs. Mesalles whipped a blind cross into the box that Barea caught, directing it into the far side netting for his second goal of the match to grant SLC the lead.

Real Monarchs closed out the remaining 35 minutes on the front foot, minimizing Tacoma's efforts to equalize. SLC eyes a six point week hosting Houston Dynamo 2 at Zions Bank Stadium, a rematch from last year's 2-1 loss that ultimately kept Real Monarchs out of the 2024 playoffs.

SLC 2: 1 TAC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

TAC: Jackson Anthony Khoury (unassisted) 40': Khoury found himself with the ball at his feet following the blocked shot that ricocheted off multiple Real Monarchs players. A powerful low driven shot evaded all SLC defenders to locate the bottom far corner past a diving Stajduhar.

SLC: Jesus Barea (unassisted) 53': Barea swiped the ball off the last Defiance defender for a one-on-one opportunity with the opposing goalkeeper inside the eighteen yard box. With all the time in the world Barea cleanly curled the ball into the back of the net.

SLC: Jesus Barea (Ruben Mesalles) 65': In a team buildup Mesalles sprinted down the line to secure the ball inbounds, buying time to allow himself to fire in the cross toward Barea who buried first time to the far post.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Maximus Jennings, Zack Fansworth, Wes Charpie, Ruben Mesalles; Brayan Sandoval (Chase Duke 61'), Liam O'Gara, Griffin Dillion ©, Diego Rocio (Omar Marquez 61'), Owen Anderson (Ousman Touray 79'); Jesús Barea (Izzy Amparo 87')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Luis Rivera, Grayson Carter, Dominic Berrios

Tacoma Defiance (4-2-3-1): Lars Hellleren; Charlie Gaffney, Kaito Yamada, Demian Alvarez (Enrique Katsaros 82'), Birame Diaw (Yu Tsukanome 82'); Joonmo Kang (Gallatin Sandnes 72'), Daniel Robles (Omar Hassan 62'), Peter Kingston, Rafferty John Pedder (Leonardo Flores Gonzalez 62'), Jackson Anthony Khoury; Sebastian Gomez ©

Subs not used: Mohammed Shour, Ryan Baer

Stats Summary: SLC / TAC

Shots: 8 / 6

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 3 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Brayan Sandoval (Yellow Card 36')

TAC: Birame Diaw (Yellow Card 75')

SLC: Liam O'Gara (Yellow Card 76')

TAC: Peter Kingston (Yellow Card 84')







