Real Monarchs Surpass Tacoma Defiance 5-4 in Penalty Shootout

July 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TUKWILA, Washington - Real Monarchs (6-4-5, 25pts, 6th West) edge out Tacoma Defiance (6-7-2, 22pts, 11th West) 5-4 in shootouts after a 2-2 draw on the road, a hard fought comeback, bringing home 2 points and inching closer to the top of conference standings.

Real Monarchs looked to rebound and regain momentum after dropping two straight matches in a tough stretch of the season. Head coach Mark Lowry made five personnel changes and one tactical adjustment to his starting XI, moving Omar Maquez from central midfielder to the more defensive role of holding midfielder. The changes included the addition of defender Kobi Henry from the Real Salt Lake first team. Henry replaced Zack Farnsworth, who was ruled ineligible for tonight's match after receiving a second yellow card, resulting in a red in last week's game against MNUFC2. The Monarchs XI also featured defender Maximus Jennings, midfielder Brayan Sandoval, and striker Chase Duke. Defender Tommy Silva returned to the starting group as well, having earned his spot back after recently being sidelined with an injury.

The match opened on even footing, with the Monarchs' back line working cohesively alongside goalkeeper Will Mackay to control possession and keep the opposition at bay. Showing composure and patience in the buildup, the Monarchs generated their first clear scoring opportunity in the 16th minute, when midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani fired a shot that narrowly missed the mark.

The Monarchs kept composure, finding ways to build from the back and get off promising offensive opportunities. Minutes before the break Tacoma Defiance capitalized on a corner kick, sending the Monarchs into the locker room trailing by one.

Although the second half began with a strong push from the home side, Real Monarchs stayed composed, patiently stringing passes together and advancing up the field. The discipline paid off in the 65th minute, when Hezarkhani fired a shot from just inside the box and buried it in the back of the net to level the score. However, the 1-1 draw was short-lived, as Tacoma quickly responded six minutes later to reclaim the lead.

Despite trailing by one, Real Monarchs refused to take its foot off the gas, continuing to press with urgency and determination, the efforts paid off when Griffin Dillon delivered a stunning goal to equalize the match once again. Assisting Dillon's goal Hezarkhani marked his second goal contribution on the night.

With the score locked at two a piece the game ended with both sides heading into a penalty shootout. Real Monarchs were able to edge out Tacoma in a tense penalty shootout, emerging victorious with a 5-4 win. Mackay came up clutch, making two crucial saves that proved to be the difference. With calm finishes from the spot and Mackay's heroics between the posts, the Monarchs sealed the win in dramatic fashion.

Real Monarchs return home on Sunday, July 20th welcoming Austin FC 2 to Zions Bank Stadium. Tickets will be available at the door, the match will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

TAC 2: 2 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

TAC: Kaito Yamada (Peter Kingston) 45+1': After being awarded a corner kick, Kingston sent the ball high over the box and through the hands of jumping Mackay for Yamada who was positioned at the far post and able to tap the ball into the back of the net.

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani (Chase Duke) 65': Real Monarchs were able to build up the pitch, Duke found himself with the ball near the top of the box, heavily defended he passed to a waiting Hezarkhani who took a touch and shot the ball from just inside the box with his right foot to tie the match.

TAC: Edson Carli (Sebastian Gomez) 71': After a deflected cross by Gomez, Carli found himself in the perfect position able to run onto the deflected ball and take a left footed shot to the left side of the goal.

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Aiden Hezarkhani) 80': Brought the ball more central and passed a defender allowing him to find Dillon to his right. Dillon took the ball and shot a perfectly placed ball into the back of the net with his right foot to equalize the game once again.

Shootout Summary:

SLC: Owen Anderson (Miss)

TAC: Yu Tsukanome

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani

TAC: Sebastian Gomez

SLC: Omar Marquez

TAC: Edson Carli

SLC: Ruben Mesalles

TAC: Travian Sousa

SLC: Griffin Dillon

TAC: Peter Kingston (Save)

SLC: Kobi Henry

TAC: Charlie Gaffney (Save)

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Maximus Jennings (Wes Charpie 78'), Kobi Henry, Gio Calderon ©, Tommy Silva (Ruben Mesalles 62'); Aiden Hezarkhani, Luca Moisa (Griffin Dillon 46'), Omar Marquez, Owen Anderson, Brayan Sandoval (Dominic Berrios 62'); Chase Duke (Ousman Touray 78')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Izzy Amparo, Diego Rocio

Tacoma Deflance (4-2-3-1): Jacob Castro; Cody Baker (Gallatin Sandnes 46'), Travian Sousa, Kaito Yamada, Demian Alvarez (Leo Burney 62'); Omar Hassan (Edson Carli 46'), Snyder Brunell © (Charlie Gaffney 79'), Peter Kingston, Yu Tsukanome, Sebastian Gomez; Osaze De Rosario

Subs not used: Birame Diaw, Daniel Robles, Charles Dodzi Christian, Mohammed Shour, Jackson Anthony Khoury

Stats Summary: TAC / SLC

Shots: 13 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 6

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 16 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Gio Calderon (Yellow Card - 30')







