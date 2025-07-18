Inter Miami CF II to Visit Chattanooga FC on Saturday

July 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (5W-10L-2D, 17 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action away from home, with the team visiting Chattanooga FC (8W-4L-5D, 31 points) this Saturday, July 19. The match at Finley Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website.

Previous Meetings

Saturday's matchup will mark the sixth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and Chattanooga FC. Inter Miami II holds a record of one win, one draw and three losses against the Tennessee-based side.

In the most recent encounter, Inter Miami II and Chattanooga drew 3-3 in a thrilling match at Finley Stadium where the hosts subsequently took the extra point in the penalty shootout in Matchday 14 of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Scouting Report

Chattanooga FC enters this match following a shootout defeat against the Philadelphia Union II this past Sunday. The hosts have collected 31 points so far this season, with a record of eight wins, five draws, and four losses, placing them 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings.

Wingback Tate Robertson has been a standout performer for Chattanooga, leading the team with five goals and seven assists this campaign.







