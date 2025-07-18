Chattanooga FC Edged by California Storm in WPSL National Semifinal

Chattanooga FC Women's historic 2025 season came to an end on Friday evening in Stillwater, Oklahoma after a narrow 1-0 defeat by California Storm in the WPSL Championship semifinal.

CFC dominated play throughout large stretches of the match and created far more dangerous chances than its opposition, however a late goal from Storm forward Erica Grilione ultimately proved to be the decider.

In the first half, Jordan Crockett found Reese McDermott with a beautiful long ball over the top of the Storm defence, but Storm keeper Abbie Faingold came off her line and thwarted the one-on-one opportunity. Moments later, Amy Neal got on the end of a wonderfully-weighted pass from Natalie Beckman and attempted a shot on goal from the top corner of the penalty area, but Faingold was able to make another save.

Faingold was called into action on multiple occasions, but ultimately the teams went into the half goalless. CFC outshot the Storm 11 (6) - 3 (3) in the first half.

CFC's dominance continued in the second half. Neal nearly scored the opener in the 54th minute when she latched onto the end of a free-kick sent in by Hannah Tillett, however she skied her effort over the bar. Seven minutes later, McDermott got on the end of a well-worked attack, but her effort was cleared for a corner.

Chattanooga native Kennedy Ball created a moment of magic in the 64th minute when she chested and volleyed an effort from just inside the penalty area only for it to be denied by the Storm's crossbar.

The Storm eventually found the winner, albeit against the run of play, in the 81st minute as Grilione curled in a shot from on top of the penalty area. Elle Quinn nearly scored a second for the Storm soon after when her long-distance shot struck the post.

Coach Juan Hernandez continued to send numbers forward and make attacking substitutions in an effort to find a late equalizer, however California was ultimately able to weather the storm and advance to the WPSL Championship final on Sunday night against Sporting CT.

"I am extremely proud of the team," said Hernandez. "If I had to play this game over, I would do it the same way with the same athletes. We were the better team and we showed it for the majority of the match. The togetherness of this group and the ability to dominate and control games is what I take away as a coach. But the most important aspect of this season is the impact this group of athletes has had in our community. They have raised the standard of Chattanooga soccer. It's only forward from here."

Box Score:

Chattanooga FC Women - California Storm

Neal Patterson Stadium | Stillwater, Okla.

Final Score:

CFC: 0

CAS: 1

Scoring Summary:

81': Erica Grilione - CAS

Discipline:

53': Yellow card-Paloma Daubert (CAS)

58': Yellow card-Susie Long (CAS)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Maddie Smith, Kaylie Smith, Kei Yoneda, Jordan Crockett (C), Kasie Vigil, Hannah Tillett, Natalie Beckman, Kennedy Ball, Grace Ambrose, Reese McDermott, Amy Neal

Substitutes: Kyleigh Hall, Billie Jean Davies, Bella Valentine, Hannah Helms, Ryleigh Ramey, Annick Lolita Manga Zouma, Kloe Reeves, Regina Campa, Katie Jones

Head Coach: Juan Hernandez

CAS starters: Abbie Faingold, Madison Ayson, Riley West, Amelia Villa, Elizabeth Hutchison, Elle Quinn, Paloma Daubert, Lauren Hunter, Alex Klos, Devyn Simmons, Erica Grilione

Substitutes: Ariana Calderon, Cameron Silva, Dakota Harris, Leila Hawkins, Rowan Willson, Sadie Leal-Schuman, Susie Long, Yasmin Azar

Head Coaches: Sissi and David Robertson







