Sporting KC II Signs Academy Forward Kashan Hines to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract

July 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy forward Kashan Hines to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of tonight's game against North Texas SC.

Amateur contracts are signed on a single-game basis, preserving Hines' NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection for the team's home game vs. North Texas SC tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Victory Field.

Hines joined the Sporting Kansas City Academy in the Spring of 2023, making his debut at the prestigious Patterson Cup as a member of Sporting's U-14s. Since his first matches, the 16-year-old has played for the U-15s, U-16s and U-18s, competing at some of MLS NEXT's most prestigious events. In 2024, Hines helped Sporting's U-15s finish second in the GA Cup Premier Bracket before scoring in the first round of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. In 2025, he split his time between the U-16s and U-18s and has trained with Sporting KC II throughout the summer.

Head coach Istvan Urbanyi's SKC II side will host North Texas SC tonight at Children's Mercy Victory Field. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

VITALS:

Kashan Hines

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 01/03/2009 (16 years old)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 15 lbs.

Hometown: Chambersburg, PA

Birthplace: Chambersburg, PA







