Atlanta United Signs Two Players to Short-Term Agreements

June 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Atlanta United 2 News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Cooper Sanchez and Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreements ahead of Thursday's match at New York City FC (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements. It will be the second Short-Term Agreement for each player this season.

Sanchez, 17, signed his first professional contract on July 2, 2024 with ATL UTD 2 after spending time in the Academy since joining in 2018. He spent last season with the U-16 squad and was part of the 2023 U-16 side that went 22-1-1 in the Regular Season and took home the MLS NEXT Cup, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Strikers FC in the title match. The midfielder has made 17 professional appearances with ATL UTD 2 and will become a Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2026. This season, Sanchez has started eight of his 10 matches in MLS NEXT Pro. He's recorded two assists in 619 total minutes played.

Sessock, 24, signed with ATL UTD 2 on Feb. 24, 2025. The defender grew up in the Philadelphia Union youth academy and played collegiately at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana. With the Hoosiers, Sessock won the Big-10 Regular Season Championship and Tournament Championship in 2020 and led his team to two NCAA National Championship appearances in 2020 and 2022. Sessock has started and played in 11 matches for ATL UTD 2 this season. He's played 964 total minutes and ranks second on the team with 15 key passes in 2025.

Player Profiles

Name: Cooper Sanchez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9

Birthdate: March 26, 2008

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Cooper Sanchez to a Short-Term Agreement on June 11, 2025.

Name: Nyk Sessock

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7

Birthdate: June 17, 2000

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Nyk Sessock to a Short-Term Agreement on June 11, 2025.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 11, 2025

Atlanta United Signs Two Players to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.