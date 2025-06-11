Carolina Core FC Defeats Orlando City B in Dominant Fashion While Earning Clean Sheet

June 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC, led by an early goal from defender Jathan Juarez, defeated Orlando City B 1-0, earning its third clean sheet of the season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Jathan Juarez, 44th minute: After receiving a diagonal ball from Ibrahim Covi, defender Jathan Juarez beat his defender and cut back before curling the ball into the top right corner of the goal.

Postgame Notes

Jathan Juarez Scores First Goal of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

CCFC's Offensive Domination

Shutout at The Point

Postgame Notes

A Glorious Sunday

Evans Reaches Career Milestone with 40th Start for CCFC

The Foxes Steal Win on the Road

CCFC vs. MIA | MLSNP Box Score

Jathan Juarez Scores First Goal of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Defender Jathan Juarez scored a rocket shot into the top right corner to net his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season. The goal was set up by Carolina Core FC defender Ibrahim Covi, who earned his second assist during the 2025 MLSNP season. Juarez scored the only goal of the game, helping give CCFC the win. Jathan Juarez is known for scoring great goals, as the San Antonio native won Goal of the Week during the 18th Matchweek of the 2024 season.

CCFC's Offensive Domination

Carolina Core FC's offense fueled its 1-0 victory over Orlando City B, showcasing the club's relentless attack on goal. CCFC dominated all offensive elements of Wednesday night's clash while holding Orlando City B to just one shot on goal. The Foxes tallied 14 total shots with five on goal, none more prominent than Jathan Juarez's stellar goal to give CCFC the win. Midfielder Facundo Canete led CCFC in total shot attempts with four, which is double the total shots Orlando City B attempted.

Shutout at The Point

Carolina Core FC held Orlando City B scoreless thanks to a defensive display that saw them earn all three points. The Foxes were able to limit Orlando City B to just two shot attempts during the entire match. Goalkeeper Alex Sutton was pivotal in the shutout, parrying away Orlando City B's only shot on target- a dangerous free kick headed into the top right corner of the goal. The strong performance was enough to see The Core climb up the Eastern Conference standings into ninth place with 16 points- just one point shy of playoff contention.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi, Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez; Alenga Charles, Aryeh Miller; Jacob Evans (David "Pachi" Polanco - 82'), Facundo Canete; Glory Nzingo (Derek Cuevas - 87').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Jonathan Bazaes, Andrew Pannenberg, Josuha Rodriguez, Mateo Sarmiento, Anthony Sumo Jr.

Orlando City B - Carlos Mercado; Zakaria Taifi, Hayden Sargis, Thomas Williams, Tahir Reid-Brown; Diego Parejo (Jhon Solís - 61'), Riyon Tori; Favian Loyola, Bernado Rhein (Dylan Judelson - 61'), Dyson Clapier (Justin Hylton - 71'); Shakur Mohammed

Substitutes not used - Noham Abdellaoui, Tristan Himes, Noah Levis, Zinedine Rodriguez

Next Game

Carolina Core FC will be back at Truist Point, taking on Chicago Fire FC II on Saturday, June 14th, at 7:30 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Orlando City B

June 11th, 2025 - Truist Point (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-3-5 (16 points - 9th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando City B record: 6-6-1 (20 points - 4th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

Orlando City B 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Jathan Juarez - 44'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) - 80'

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (caution) - 89'

Referee: Marie Durr

Assistant Referees: Aaron Riley, Josh Lampkins

Fourth Official: John Rush

Weather: Partly cloudy, 82 degrees.

Attendance: 3,811

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







