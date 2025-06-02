Drake Hadeed Called into Antigua and Barbuda Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers
June 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC midfielder Drake Hadeed has been called up to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team roster ahead of the country's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches, the club announced today. Antigua and Barbuda will play matches against Cuba and Honduras, taking place on June 6 and June 10, respectively.
Hadeed, 17, signed his first professional contract with Carolina Core FC on October 23, 2023. The creative midfielder has become a vital contributor this season, featuring in eight matches during the 2025 season, including scoring his first league goal in a start against Atlanta United 2.
Hadeed earned his first senior team call-up to Antigua and Barbuda in 2023 at just 15 years old. His senior team call-ups come after his play for the Antigua and Barbuda U-20s at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, where at the time he was the youngest player in the competition's history at just 14 years old.
Antigua and Barbuda Match Schedule
Friday, June 6 vs. Cuba - ABFA Technical Center, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda
Tuesday, June 10 vs. Honduras - Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 2, 2025
- Drake Hadeed Called into Antigua and Barbuda Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - Carolina Core FC
- Philadelphia Union II, Ramzi Qawasmy Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Philadelphia Union II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Return Home for Tuesday Night Meeting with Philadelphia Union II - FC Cincinnati 2
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook - Philadelphia Union II
- Amir Daley Called to Antigua and Barbuda National Team for World Cup Qualifiers - FC Cincinnati 2
- Real Monarchs Battle to 3-3 Draw, Fall in Penalties to Western Conference Leader - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Core FC Stories
- Drake Hadeed Called into Antigua and Barbuda Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers
- Carolina Core FC Scores Twice in Decisive Road Victory against Inter Miami II
- Carolina Core FC Maintains Clean Sheet at Home in Draw against Huntsville City FC
- Carolina Core FC Earns Crucial Point on the Road against New York Red Bulls II
- Carolina Core FC Falls to Intrastate Opponent Crown Legacy FC