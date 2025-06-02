Drake Hadeed Called into Antigua and Barbuda Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers

June 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC midfielder Drake Hadeed has been called up to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team roster ahead of the country's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches, the club announced today. Antigua and Barbuda will play matches against Cuba and Honduras, taking place on June 6 and June 10, respectively.

Hadeed, 17, signed his first professional contract with Carolina Core FC on October 23, 2023. The creative midfielder has become a vital contributor this season, featuring in eight matches during the 2025 season, including scoring his first league goal in a start against Atlanta United 2.

Hadeed earned his first senior team call-up to Antigua and Barbuda in 2023 at just 15 years old. His senior team call-ups come after his play for the Antigua and Barbuda U-20s at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, where at the time he was the youngest player in the competition's history at just 14 years old.

Antigua and Barbuda Match Schedule

Friday, June 6 vs. Cuba - ABFA Technical Center, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Honduras - Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.