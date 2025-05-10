Carolina Core FC Maintains Clean Sheet at Home in Draw against Huntsville City FC

May 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC played second-placed Huntsville City FC to a scoreless draw at home, earning a crucial point in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Foxes Hold Huntsville City FC Scoreless

Carolina Core FC secured its second clean sheet of the season against Huntsville City FC on Saturday night. The visitors have scored the second-highest number of goals (18) in the Eastern Conference but were limited to just one shot on target against The Foxes. Defender Daniel Chica was pivotal in The Foxes' maintaining the clean sheet, winning a team-high three tackles in the match (second-highest in the game). Overall, Carolina Core FC was able to win more tackles than their opponents, with 13 total (72% successful tackle rate) during the course of the game.

Juarez Pivotal in CCFC Performance

Jathan Juarez led the Foxes forward in Saturday's competition, carving out the highest number of chances in the match (4). The defender registered an 82% pass rate (27/32 attempts completed). Juarez also contributed to the strong defensive display from CCFC, winning five duels throughout the match (second-highest on the team).

The Core Secure Point at Home

Saturday night's draw against Huntsville City FC meant that Carolina Core FC secured its fifth draw of the MLS NEXT Pro season (joint-highest in the league). The scoreless game showed The Foxes' defensive commitment and ability to remain composed against a prolific scoring opponent. The point moves CCFC into a four-way tie for tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Only five points separate third place and 13th place in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez (Zion Scarlett - 77'), Paul Leonardi (Jonathan Bazaes - 88'); Aryeh Miller, Alenga Charles, Glory Nzingo (Derek Cuevas - 77'), Facundo Canete; Josuha Rodriguez (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 71').

Substitutes not used - Santiago Cambindo, Drake Hadeed, Andrew Pannenberg, Yekeson Subah, Kai Thomas.

Huntsville City FC - Xavier Valdez; Tyshawn Rose, Zach Barrett, Kessy Coulibaly (Kevin Carmichael - 60'), Blake Bowen; Pep Casas (Philip Mayaka - 71'), Ethan O'Brien; Christian Koffi, Alan Carleton (Adem Sipic - 90'+4'), Real Gill (Jordan Knight - 71'); Gunnar Studenthofft (Damien Barker John - 60').

Substitutes not used - Isaiah Jones, Erik Lauta.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC will travel to take on Inter Miami II at Chase Stadium on Sunday, June 1, at 7:00 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Huntsville City FC

May 10th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-3-5 (10 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Huntsville City FC record: 3-1-4 (16 points - 2nd in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 0 0

Huntsville City FC 0 0 0

Misconduct Summary:

HCFC: Christian Koffi (caution) - 37'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 45'

HCFC: Ethan O'Brien (caution) - 63'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (caution) - 64'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 76'

CCFC: Anthony Sumo Jr. (caution) - 85'

HCFC: Christian Koffi (ejection) - 90'+2'

Referee: Arman Becan

Assistant Referees: Andrew Charron, Ariel Raban

Fourth Official: Lauren Aldrich

Weather: Cloudy, 65 degrees.

Attendance: 4,205 (sellout)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







