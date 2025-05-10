Columbus Crew Draw Philadelphia Union, 2-2

May 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's 2-2 draw against the Philadelphia Union.

Match Notes:

The Crew tied, 2-2, with the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., on Saturday, May 10.

The Black & Gold's 25 points through 12 matches, ranking tied for first in the Eastern Conference with FC Cincinnati. It is their second-best start in Club history. The Crew recorded 27 points in 2020, when they ultimately claimed the MLS Cup. Last season, Columbus had 18 points through its first 12 matches before amassing a Club-record 66 points.

The Crew have scored 20 goals this year. The total is tied for the fourth-most through 12 matches in franchise annals. After the first 12 matches in 2024, the Club possessed 16 goals before setting a new Club standard (72).

1996 - 27

1998 - 24

2023 - 23

2025 and 2020 - 20

This year marks only the second time the Club has sustained one loss through their first 12 MLS matches (2020 and 2025). The Crew are also one of two MLS teams with one loss this season, joining Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Crew are unbeaten through their first five road matches (3-0-2), marking only the second time in franchise history that the team has accomplished the feat (2010). Columbus and Vancouver are the only MLS clubs who are undefeated on the road this season.

The Black & Gold have allowed only 12 goals through 12 matches, tied for the Club's fourth-fewest to start the season since the 34-match schedule was introduced in 2011.

4 allowed in 2020

10 allowed in 2018

11 allowed in 2021

12 allowed in 2013, 2024, and 2025

Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the Black & Gold's opening goal in the 61st minute.

Both Midfielder Dylan Chambost and Defender Mohamed Farsi (secondary) registered their fourth assist of the season on the Crew's first goal. Arfsten (two goals, one assist), Farsi (three assists) and Chambost (one goal, two assists) own three goal contributions over the past three matches, with the trio recording at least one in back-to-back matches.

At 90'+3', Homegrown Midfielder/Defender Sean Zawadzki leveled the match off a corner to secure an away point for the Black & Gold.

It marks the Olmsted Falls native's second goal of the season, both coming off set pieces (free kick, vs. San Jose, April 26).

Forward Diego Rossi and Chambost recorded assists on the late leveler. Rossi leads the team with eight goal contributions (six goals, two assists), while the Frenchman posted multiple assists for the third time with the Crew to tie his career best with five assists and set a new personal standard with six goal contributions on the year.

The Crew travel to face CF Montréal at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec on Wednesday, May 14 [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at CF Montréal

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, May 14 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Stade Saputo (Montreal, Quebec)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)







