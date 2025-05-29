Columbus Crew Draws Nashville SC 2-2

May 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Columbus Crew 2 News Release


The Columbus Crew tied, 2-2, against Nashville SC at Lower.com Field on Wednesday, May 28.

The Black & Gold's 28 points through 16 matches are tied for the Club's fourth-most points through 16 matches since 2004.

1. 2020 - 31 points (9-3-4)

2010 - 31 points (9-3-4)

3. 2025 - 28 points (7-2-7)

4. 2008 - 27 points (8-4-2)

The Crew have scored 26 goals this year, tied for the fifth-most through 16 matches in franchise annals. After the first 16 matches in 2024, the Club possessed 25 goals before setting a new Club standard (72).

1. 2023 - 33

2. 1996 - 32

3. 1998 - 30

4. 2001 - 27

5. 2020 and 2025 - 26

With tonight's two goals, Columbus has registered a league-best 51 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; nine in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the Black & Gold's equalizer in the 69th minute of the match, his team-best eighth of the season.

The Black & Gold found the leveler via an own goal by Nashville SC Defender Jeisson Palacios in the 81st minute of the contest. Defender Malte Amundsen played a low cross along the six-yard box to induce the score.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was 20,022.

The Crew travel to face Inter Miami CF on Saturday, May 31 at Chase Stadium [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Inter Miami CF

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 31 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Chase Stadium

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

