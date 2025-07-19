Columbus Crew Wins Over D.C. United, 2-1

July 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew won, 2-1, against D.C. United at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, July 19.

The Black & Gold's 44 points through 24 matches rank fourth in both the Eastern Conference and the Supporters' Shield race, as of the conclusion of 8:30 p.m. kickoffs. The total is tied for the Club's second-most points through 24 matches since 2004 when MLS eliminated overtime.

1. 2024 - 46 points (13-4-7)

2. 2025 - 44 points (12-4-8)

2010 - 44 points (13-6-5)

2008 - 44 points (13-6-5)

5. 2009 - 42 points (11-4-9)

The Black & Gold are one of two clubs with only four losses in MLS play this year (Inter Miami CF, through 21 matches). It marks the third time in Crew history that the team have registered only four losses through their first 24 regular season matches, matching the 2009 season that resulted in a Supporters' Shield and the 2024 season when registering a Club-record 66 points.

Columbus improved its regular season record against D.C. United to 35-32-14 after sweeping the series in 2025 (2-1, at D.C. United, March 29). The Crew are unbeaten against D.C. in their last nine meetings (6-0-3) by a combined score of 20-8.

Over the last 62 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 39 and only lost six contests (17 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost five of their past 47 MLS regular season home matches (30-5-12).

The Crew currently have 15 unique goal scorers through 24 matches in 2025, tied for the third most in a single season in Club history (2006, 2018 and 2023). The Club set a record in 2025 with 18 unique goal scorers.

With tonight's two goals, Columbus has registered a league-best 55 multiple-goal games in MLS play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 13 in 2025) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023.

The Columbus Crew recognized alumnus Forward Guillermo Barros Schelotto with the Club's highest honor by enshrining him as the fourth member of the Crew Circle of Honor, presented by OhioHealth, during tonight's pre-match ceremony. Circle of Honor Members Brian McBride and Frankie Hejduk were also in attendance.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored the Crew's first goal of the match in the 31st minute via a penalty kick after drawing the foul. It was Gazdag's first goal with the Black & Gold and third of the season (two with the Philadelphia Union).

Midfielder Lassi Lappalainen scored the game-winning goal for the Black & Gold in the 78th minute of the match, his first goal for the Black & Gold. Lappalainen posted his 16th career goal.

Homegrown Midfielder Taha Habroune started his first match of 2025. Tonight, Habroune recorded 68 minutes played and 21 accurate passes (80.8 passing accuracy percentage).

Tonight's attendance was a sellout of 20,668. The Black & Gold at Lower.com Field have sold out 45 of their last 47 MLS matches, highlighted by 35 consecutive regular home matches from 2024-2025.

The Crew continue their home stretch against Orlando City SC on Friday, July 25 at Lower.com Field [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC

MLS Regular Season

Friday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

