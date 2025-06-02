FC Cincinnati 2 Return Home for Tuesday Night Meeting with Philadelphia Union II

June 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 return home to Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium following a three-match road trip in May when they host Philadelphia Union II Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the match can be redeemed through the FC Cincinnati App and through SeatGeek. The match will also air on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs PHILADELPHIA UNION II - TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2025 - 7 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Back at home - FC Cincinnati 2 are back at Scudamore Field for the first time since taking two points in a shootout win against Atlanta United 2 on April 27. The Orange and Blue previously played three consecutive matches on the road, which ties the longest stretch of road matches this season.

And the return home is a quick one where FCC 2 will play two matches over the course of the next six days, beginning with Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Orange and Blue will then host Toronto FC II on Sunday, June 8 before hitting the road once again for three consecutive matches.

Success against Philly - The Orange and Blue have won five consecutive matches against Union II dating back to the 2023 season. The five match win streak is the longest for Cincinnati against any MLS NEXT Pro club with the Orange and Blue eying a sixth win Tuesday night.

Over that five-match stretch, FCC 2 have scored 10 goals while allowing just three and have held Union II scoreless in back-to-back meetings.

International duty - Defender Amir Daley has been selected to join the Antigua and Barbuda senior national team ahead of the country's 2026 FIFA Club World Cup Qualifying matches to be held on June 6 and June 10. Daley and the Benna Boys host Cuba at home before traveling to face Honduras.

Daley has been a key contributor for FCC 2 since signing prior to the start of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season where he has made 32 appearances, scoring five goals and four assists. Daley also made his first team debut earlier this season, playing 53 minutes against FC Motagua in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Scouting Philadelphia Union II

Record: 3-1-4 (15 points)

Standings: 8th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 0-1 loss vs Inter Miami CF II (May 25) | 3-0 win vs Columbus Crew 2 (May 11) | 0-0 draw - SOW - at Chattanooga FC (May 3)

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

Leading Scorer: 3 - Sal Olivas

The defending Eastern Conference champions enter their Matchweek 12 matchup against Cincinnati on the back of a 1-0 loss against Inter Miami CF II. Philadelphia Union II sit eighth in the Eastern Conference table on 15 points with a record of 3-3-4. Union II are anchored by MLS NEXT Pro's best defense and have the ability to score in bunches.

Union II have deployed a number of different backline combinations, but it is Gavin Wetzel and Isaiah LeFlore who remain one of the team's constants. Both defenders have started in all but one of Philadelphia's matches this season and have been on the field in all three shutout performances. Philadelphia have allowed just six goals through eight matches this year and hold a league's low mark in goals allowed per match at 0.75.

Andrew Rick and Oliver Semmle compliment the strong defensive side as each of the first team goalkeepers have made four appearances for Union II. Rick leads the way with 10 saves, two clean sheets and holds a save percentage of 83 percent while Semmle trails Rick by just one save but has a clean sheet of his own on the year.

Up front, third year forward Sal Olivas leads the charge with three goals on the year. In just eight total appearances, Olivas has nearly matched his goal total from a season ago when he scored four goals in 20 games played. The El Paso native has scored in every second match since tallying his first of the year on March 28 with his last coming against Columbus Crew 2 in a 3-0 win.

Chris Olney Jr also enters his third year with Union II and is the club's primary playmaker out of the midfield. Olney has led Philadelphia in key attacking passes the past two seasons and trails only midfield partner David Vazquez in the category this season. Olney has tallied eight assists in each of his previous two seasons and has two in 2025.







