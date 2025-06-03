FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Philadelphia Union II, 4-1

June 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Philadelphia Union II, 4-1, Tuesday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium in the first game of a double matchweek for the Orange and Blue. FCC 2 host Toronto FC II on Sunday, June 8 before beginning a three-match road stretch.

Philadelphia's Edward Davis and Markus Anderson scored first half goals in the 13th and 25th minutes to give Union II a 2-0 halftime lead. FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Carson Locker scored his first goal for FCC 2 in the 51st minute to pull one back for the Orange and Blue.

Locker, making his second start of the year, finished off a close-range effort after getting on the end of a bouncing cross sent into the box from the right wing from Dilan Hurtado.

Academy forwards Jaylen Lester and Jared Cardenas also made their FCC 2 debuts against Union II. Lester earned a start and played 45 minutes while Cardenas came on late in the second half.

"We have to include those young guys," said Head Coach Tyrone Marshall following the match. "It's important to give those guys minutes and give them the opportunity to show what they can do as well. "Part of the development process, the upward movement from us, is to allow them to showcase what they have and that what it's all about for us - the development process. I'm really happy for them to get the opportunity."

Union II added two additional second half goals to come away with the win as Giovanny Sequera and Malik Jakupovic found the back of the net over the final five minutes.

The Orange and Blue face Toronto FC II at 6 p.m. ET with tickets for the match available through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Philadelphia Union II

Date: June 3, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 84 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

PHI: 2-2-4

CIN - Carson Locker 51'

PHI - Edward Davis (Griffin) 13', Markus Anderson 25', Giovanny Sequera (Anderson) 85', Malik Jakupovic (Anderson) 90'+8

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Yorkaeff Caicedo (Will Kuisel 46'), Carson Locker, Stiven Jimenez (Jared Cardenas 90'), Dilan Hurtado (Yamir Uculmana 68'), Ben Augee, Peter Mangione (C) (Andrés Dávila 62'), Jaylen Lester (Xhosa Manyana 46')

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Benjamin Manfroy

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

PHI: Michael Sheridan, Jordan Griffin, Gavin Wetzel, Rafael Uzcategui, Isaiah LeFlore (Oscar Benitez 71'), Nick Pariano (C), Henry Bernstein, Kellan Leblanc (Giovanny Sequera 66'), Markus Anderson, Edward Davis, Leandro Soria (Malik Jakupovic 72')

Substitutes not used: Daniel Elliot, Stas Korzeniowski

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/PHI

Shots: 7 / 16

Shots on Goal: 4 / 8

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 5 / 8

Fouls: 15 / 16

Offside: 2 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 22'

CIN - Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 54'

CIN - Will Kuisel (Yellow Card) 81'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (Yellow Card) 90'+5

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Tim Wagner

Ast. Referees: Christopher Slane, Marcus Barnett

Fourth Official: Eric Burton







