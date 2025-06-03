Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad and Tobago National Roster for June International Window

COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids midfielder Wayne Frederick has been named to the Trinidad and Tobago Men's Senior National Team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Trinidad and Tobago opens their World Cup Qualifying campaign during the June FIFA window, scheduled from June 1 to 10, 2025. The team will face St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. MT, followed by a match against Costa Rica on Tuesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m. MT.

This marks Frederick's third senior national team call-up since signing with the Rapids in January 2024. The 20-year-old made his international debut in December 2024 in a friendly against Saudi Arabia and was most recently called into camp in March 2025 for Trinidad and Tobago's Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary series against Cuba.

Frederick was selected second overall by Colorado in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after two standout seasons at Duke University. The midfielder has made 12 appearances for the Rapids across all competitions, including MLS regular season, Concacaf Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup matches, since making his MLS debut on April 13, 2024. Frederick has also recorded two goals and four assists in 19 matches with Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.







