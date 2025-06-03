Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs.New York Red Bulls II

June 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC is set to host New York Red Bulls II tomorrow, June 4 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The match also marks CLFC's annual Pups at the Pitch event. Click HERE for more details.

Scouting Report

New York Red Bulls II enter the match near top-of-the-table of the Eastern Conference, sitting in second place with a 7W-2L-2D record (24 points) and a +5 goal differential. The visitors boast a well balanced offense, with 13 different goalscorers contributing this season to total 22 goals, which is tied for third-most in MLS NEXT Pro. Leading the charge is First Team forward Tanner Rosborough who has bagged four goals through nine matches.

Last Time Out

CLFC is returning from a trip North of the border, where Crown Legacy fell 1-0 to Toronto FC II on May 30. Toronto scored the lone goal in the 58th minute of the match after Markus Cimermancic launched a lofted through ball from his own half to Michael Sullivan in stride towards goal, who then rounded his defender one-on-one and ripped a left-footed shot that found the roof of the net. Goalkeeper Isaac Walker posted eight saves while CLTFC defender Jahlane Forbes made his first appearance on the pitch since Aug. 18, 2024 after suffering an injury.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. New York Red Bulls II

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

