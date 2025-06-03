Jakupovic scores in pro debut; Griffin records first career assist in win

June 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II earned their fourth win of the season with a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati 2 at NKU Soccer Stadium. Forward Eddy Davis opened the scoring in the 13th minute, followed by a second from forward Markus Anderson in the 25th. Carson Locker pulled one back for Cincinnati after halftime, but late goals from midfielder Giovanny Sequera (85') and forward Malik Jakupovic (90+8'), who scored in his debut, secured all three points on the road.

Philadelphia Union II will return to Subaru Park to battle Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, June 15 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

FC Cincinnati 2 (1) - Philadelphia Union II (4)

NKU Soccer Stadium (Highland Heights, Kentucky)

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Tim Wagner

AR1: Christopher Slane

AR2: Marcus Barnett

4TH: Eric Burton

Weather: 81 degrees and mostly sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHL - Eddy David (Griffin) 13'

PHL - Markus Anderson 25'

CIN - Carson Locker 51'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (Anderson) 85'

PHL - Malik Jakupovic (Anderson/Sequera) 90+8'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CIN - Andrei Chirila (caution) 22'

CIN - Noah Adnan (caution) 54'

CIN - William Kuisel (caution) 81'

PHL - Malik Jakupovic (caution) 90+5'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan, Isaiah Leflore (Oscar Benitez 71'), Rafael Uzcategui, Gavin Wetzel, Jordan Griffin, Nick Pariano, Kellan LeBlanc (Giovanny Sequera 66'), Henry Bernstein, Markus Anderson, Leandro Soria (Malik Jakupovic 71'), Eddy Davis.

Substitutes not used: Daniel Elliott, Stas Korzeniowski.

Cincinnati FC 2: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Yorkaeff Caicedo (William Kuisel 46'), Carson Locker, Stiven Jimenez (Jared Cardenas 90'), Dilan Hurtado (Yamir Uculmana 68'), Ben Augee, Peter Mangione (Andres Davila 62'), Jaylen Lester (Xhosa Manyama 46').

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, William Kuisel, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Benjamin Manfroy.

TEAM NOTES

Academy defender Jordan Griffin registered the first assist of his Union II career.

Forward Malik Jakupovic marked his professional debut with a goal.

The win marked Union II's first victory over FC Cincinnati 2 since August 2022.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.