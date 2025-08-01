FC Cincinnati 2 Face Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park Sunday Night

August 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 will face Philadelphia Union II this Sunday, August 3, at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Orange and Blue are coming off a 3-0 win against Inter Miami CF II in their last league match while Philadelphia suffered just their second loss of the year against Carolina Core FC midweek.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET with the match airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at PHILADELPHIA UNION II - SUNDAY, AUGUST 3, 2025 - 6 P.M. ET - SUBARU PARK

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

The streak continues - FC Cincinnati 2 extended their club-record unbeaten streak to eight matches Sunday night against Inter Miami CF II at Chase Stadium. The 3-0 win against the Herons matched the Orange and Blue's largest margin of victory of the season and is the third time this year that FCC 2 has scored three goals in a single match.

The MLS NEXT Pro record for the longest unbeaten streak sits at 12 matches, set by Columbus Crew 2 (2024) and Colorado Rapids 2 (2023).

Dominant defense - The Orange and Blue held Miami scoreless Sunday night for the team's third consecutive shutout result. FCC 2 were one of the best defensive sides in MLS NEXT Pro a season ago and have maintained that form in 2025.

Cincinnati's six clean sheets are tied for the third most this season, trailing only this weekend's opponents in Union II and St. Louis CITY2 for a league high. The Orange and Blue have only allowed 23 goals this season, the sixth fewest.

A Rising Star - Carson Locker was named the MLS NEXT Rising Star for Matchweek 20 following his 90th minute goal against the Herons. The FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder now has two goals on the season and has featured heavily for the Orange and Blue this year. Locker has made 14 appearances, tied for the fifth most of any FCC 2 player, and has logged goal contributions in back-to-back matches.

The goal was also among the week's best, landing in MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of the Matchweek fan vote.

A look at the East - Things are getting tight in the Eastern Conference as the final leg of the MLSNP Regular Season kicks off. The Orange and Blue have just 10 matches remaining and currently sit ninth in the table but level on points with eighth place Crown Legacy FC and seventh place Orlando City B. The Orange and Blue have a game in hand on both teams.

12 points separate 12th place Carolina Core FC and third place Chicago Fire FC in the East standings with FCC 2 just seven points back of a top-four spot.

Scouting Philadelphia Union II

Record: 9-2-7 (39 points)

Standings: 2nd, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 3-2 loss at Carolina Core FC | 2-0 win at New York City FC II | 4-0 win at Crown Legacy FC

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

Leading Scorer: 6 - Malik Jakupovic

Philadelphia Union II host FCC 2 in a quick trip back to Subaru Park in the middle of a long summer road stretch for the Chester-based club. Union II have played three straight matches away from home and will return to the road for back-to-back matches following Sunday's match against the Orange and Blue.

Union II continue to battle New York Red Bulls II for the top spot in the Eastern Conference table and are just three points back with two games in hand. Philadelphia's 2.17 points per match rank second best in the league and trail only overall table leaders St. Louis CITY2.

Union II boast the league's best defense, having allowed just 17 goals through 18 matches for a goals against average of 0.94. Philadelphia's seven shutouts are tied for a league high, and Union II have held opponents scoreless in three of their last five. Isaiah LeFlore and Rafael Uzcátegui provide consistency and stability in the back as each player has appeared in 16 of the team's 18 matches and logged over 1,300 minutes.

Philadelphia's attack matches the level of the defense as Union II have scored 44 goals this season, the second highest mark in MLS NEXT Pro. Forward Malik Jakupovic leads the charge with six goals, but it has been a score by committee approach for Union II. Seven players, including first team midfielder Cavan Sullivan, have scored at least three goals on the year. Philadelphia is tied for the fourth most team assists in MLS NEXT Pro (26).







