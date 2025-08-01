Timbers2 Take on Real Monarchs in Eugene, Ore.
August 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Timbers2 heads to Eugene, Ore., on Sunday as they play host to Real Monarches in a special, regular-season match at Civic Park; kickoff is 6 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets available.
Fresh off back-to-back results, Timbers2 heads to Eugene, Ore., for a special regular-season match at Civic Park, where they'll play host to Real Monarchs; kickoff is 6 p.m. (Pacific).
Tickets are on sale now for $12. For every ticket purchased, $2 goes back to Kidsports to help support and grow youth athletics in Eugene.
More on Timbers2's match in Eugene
Watch Timbers2 in Eugene, Ore.
Timbers2 is heading to Eugene, Ore., for a special night, as they play host to Real Monarchs in a match at Civic Park.
Tickets On Sale
How to watch
Watch Sunday's match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Storyline
Timbers2 (6-8-4, 24pts) picked up their third road victory of the season last weekend, defeating rival Tacoma Defiance, 2-1. The win puts T2 just two points back of the playoff line in MLS NEXT Pro's Western Conference. And with the two goals scored against Tacoma, Timbers2 outscored opponents 7-3 in the month of July, with goals coming from five different goal scorers.
T2's Danny Nuñez makes Providence Park debut with Timbers
Real Monarchs (5-5-7, 26pts) sits just two points above Timbers2 in the West. With a 4-0 loss to The Town FC in their last match, Real Monarchs went winless in July with an 0-3-2 record.
Sunday's matchup marks the third and final regular-season meeting between T2 and Real Monarchs this season, with the Utah side having won both previous match-ups in 2025.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 1, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Face Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park Sunday Night - FC Cincinnati 2
- Sporting KC II Returns to Kansas City to Face Austin FC II After Back-To-Back Wins - Sporting Kansas City II
- Timbers2 Take on Real Monarchs in Eugene, Ore. - Portland Timbers 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Take on North Texas SC for Third and Final Time this Season - Colorado Rapids 2
- Revolution II Visit Carolina Core FC on Saturday - New England Revolution II
- Sporting KC II Stages Incredible Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Whitecaps FC 2 on the Road - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers 2 Stories
- Timbers2 Take on Real Monarchs in Eugene, Ore.
- Timbers2's Danny Nuñez Makes Timbers Home Debut
- Timbers2 Earn 2-1 Road Victory against Cascadia Rival Tacoma Defiance
- Timbers Academy's August Nystrom Features in MLS NEXT All-Star Game
- Timbers2 Visit Rival Tacoma Defiance Sunday