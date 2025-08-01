Timbers2 Take on Real Monarchs in Eugene, Ore.

August 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 heads to Eugene, Ore., on Sunday as they play host to Real Monarchs in a special, regular-season match at Civic Park; kickoff is 6 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets available.

Fresh off back-to-back results, Timbers2 heads to Eugene, Ore., for a special regular-season match at Civic Park, where they'll play host to Real Monarchs; kickoff is 6 p.m. (Pacific).

Tickets are on sale now for $12. For every ticket purchased, $2 goes back to Kidsports to help support and grow youth athletics in Eugene.

Timbers2 is heading to Eugene, Ore., for a special night, as they play host to Real Monarchs in a match at Civic Park.

Watch Sunday's match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (6-8-4, 24pts) picked up their third road victory of the season last weekend, defeating rival Tacoma Defiance, 2-1. The win puts T2 just two points back of the playoff line in MLS NEXT Pro's Western Conference. And with the two goals scored against Tacoma, Timbers2 outscored opponents 7-3 in the month of July, with goals coming from five different goal scorers.

T2's Danny Nuñez makes Providence Park debut with Timbers

Real Monarchs (5-5-7, 26pts) sits just two points above Timbers2 in the West. With a 4-0 loss to The Town FC in their last match, Real Monarchs went winless in July with an 0-3-2 record.

Sunday's matchup marks the third and final regular-season meeting between T2 and Real Monarchs this season, with the Utah side having won both previous match-ups in 2025.







