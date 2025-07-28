FC Cincinnati 2 Set to Host 'Family Night' at TQL Stadium against New York Red Bulls II

FC Cincinnati 2 will play their third annual 'Family Night' match at TQL Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. ET against New York Red Bulls II. This family-focused matchday will feature a number of activations in and around TQL Stadium for all ages. Ticket prices range from $5 to $15 and can be purchased through the FC Cincinnati App and on seatgeek.com.

Prior to kickoff, the Carl and Martha Lindner East Plaza will feature a variety of activities for the entire family. Activities will include face painting, balloon art, a sign-making station, inflatable striker challenge and appearances by the FC Cincinnati Street Team and Gary the Lion.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare will provide a gate giveaway for attendees on the way into TQL Stadium. Halftime will feature a teddy bear toss and youth soccer challenge. The teddy bear toss will benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

"FC Cincinnati are committed to being a family-friendly club and creating special moments for families to experience FCC," Kate Solomon, Chief Youth and Community Officer at FC Cincinnati, said on September's match. "Our 'Family Night' featuring FC Cincinnati 2 at TQL Stadium is an opportunity for fans to see future talent while enjoying additional youth-focused programming throughout the stadium. We look forward to a special evening this September."

TQL Stadium will not operate at full capacity, making this matchday a fun and safe experience for children and families.

On the pitch, FC Cincinnati 2 will face New York Red Bulls II for the third and final meeting of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The Orange and Blue defeated Red Bulls II, 3-1, at Scudamore Field in the first encounter of the year and picked up two points in a 3-3 draw, and shootout win, on the road in New Jersey.

The Orange and Blue extended their club record eight match unbeaten streak Sunday night in a 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF II. Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem and Carson Locker all scored goals in the win as FCC 2 moved into a tie for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

FC Cincinnati 2 compete in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway and features some of FC Cincinnati's future stars. More information is available at fccincinnati.com/fccincinnati2.







