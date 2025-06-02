Philadelphia Union II Sign Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook

June 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract and will be added to Union II's active roster immediately.

"We're excited to bring in a goalkeeper like Pierce," said Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "He's shown he can perform under pressure and lead from the back. We're looking forward to helping him grow and take the next step in his career with Union II."

Holbrook joins Union II after a strong college career at Navy, becoming the third player in the last four years under coach Tim O'Donohue to turn pro, along with Matt Nocita (New York Red Bulls) and Jacob Williams (Crown Legacy FC). He is also the fourth Navy player in the past 11 years to sign with a professional team. In 2024, Holbrook earned Second-Team All-Patriot League honors and led the league in saves (75) for the third straight year. He recorded three shutouts and had seven games with five or more saves. Over 54 games at Navy, he finished with 208 saves, 18 shutouts, a .756 save percentage, and a 1.24 GAA. He also helped Navy win the Patriot League title in 2022, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team. He is also serving as a Marine Corps officer in the Selected Reserves.

Holbrook will be able to play immediately as Section 557 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025 amended the statutes defining the agreement signed by midshipmen and cadets attending a Military Service Academy and their resulting service obligations. These amendments authorize the Secretaries of the Military Departments to transfer not more than three cadets or midshipmen from each Military Service Academy who obtain employment in professional sports, to the Selected Reserves as commissioned officers to participate in efforts to recruit and retain members of the armed forces.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on June 2, 2025.

Name: Pierce Holbrook

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 200 lbs

Born: April 10, 2003

Birthplace: Littleton, Colorado

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Citizenship: United States

