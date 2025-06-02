Amir Daley Called to Antigua and Barbuda National Team for World Cup Qualifiers

June 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 defender Amir Daley has been selected to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team roster ahead of the country's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches, the club announced today. Daley and Antigua and Barbuda will play matches against Cuba and Honduras, taking place on June 6 and June 10, respectively.

Daley has proven a key contributor for FCC 2 since signing with the club in 2024. Daley has made 32 total appearances for the Orange and Blue and has scored five goals while adding four assists. The attacking wingback also made his first team debut back in February where he played 53 minutes against FC Motagua in the second leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup at TQL Stadium.

The selection marks Daley's first international call up to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team roster.

Antigua and Barbuda Match Schedule

Friday, June 6 vs. Cuba - ABFA Technical Center, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Honduras - Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras







