Real Monarchs Battle to 3-3 Draw, Fall in Penalties to Western Conference Leader

June 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

THOUSAND OAKS, California - Real Monarchs (3-2-4, 14 pts, 11th West) played to a 3-3 draw with Ventura County FC (7-4-1, 23 pts, 1st West) in regulation, but fell short in the penalty shootout, 4-3, missing out on the extra point away from home.

The Real Monarchs' starting XI featured four changes from their last match against Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, with Zack Farnsworth, Liam O'Gara, Omar Marquez, and Aiden Hezarkhani all entering the lineup. Hezarkhani headlines the group appearing for Real Monarchs, one day removed from making his MLS debut with Real Salt Lake in a 2-0 loss against LA Galaxy.

Real Monarchs went down 1-0 after conceding in the 8th minute of play. Max Kerkvliet had a pass intercepted at the top left corner of the 18-yard box. VCFC pushed the ball to the endline before delivering a cross back to the penalty spot, where Ruben Ramos Jr. slotted it into the net to give the home side the lead.

The Monarchs responded almost immediately, leveling the match just two minutes later in the 10th minute through captain Griffin Dillon. Dillon received the ball outside the 18-yard box, turned, and played a quick one-two with Marquez, positioned centrally at the edge of the area. Marquez returned the ball to the top of the box, where Dillon ran onto it and lofted a cheeky chip past the keeper to equalize for the visitors.

Building on the momentum, the visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute through Jesús Barea, who notched his first professional goal. A long clearance from O'Gara landed dangerously in the middle of the pitch, where Barea battled the opposing center back for possession. After gaining control, Barea broke through on goal for a one-on-one with the VCFC goalkeeper. Upon entering the 18-yard box, he rifled a shot straight into the center of the net, leaving the keeper no chance and putting the Monarchs ahead 2-1.

Ventura County equalized three minutes into the second half when Thomas Musto converted a half-volley from a corner kick, bringing the match level at 2-2.

Real Monarchs regained the lead in the 62st minute through Wes Charpie's first goal of the season. The opportunity arose after an inswinging corner sparked a scramble in the box, with the ball ultimately falling to Charpie, who calmly slotted it home. Charpie's finish underscored a potent attacking form, coming just four days after the team netted four goals against Portland Timbers 2.

The lead lasted only five minutes, as Ventura County FC equalized in the 67th minute off a corner kick. The inswinging corner was initially blocked, but the ball fell to the top of the six-yard box, where Nick Sullivan met it with a precise finish into the top center of the goal.

The Monarchs kept the pressure on throughout the second half, creating several promising opportunities. In the 70th minute, Hezarkhani unleashed a right-footed shot that was saved by the keeper, but the rebound bounced dangerously in the goalmouth- unfortunately, no one was there to capitalize. Then, in the 81st minute, Hezarkhani delivered a precise cross from the right side to the top of the six-yard box, where Ousman Touray met it with an acrobatic attempt that rattled the far post. Finally, in the 88th minute, Owen Anderson took on his defender and served a dangerous cross that was initially blocked but fell to O'Gara, who struck a half-volley that was cleared off the line, denying the Monarchs a late winner.

The game went to a penalty shootout to determine the winner of the extra point, and after six rounds, the Monarchs were edged out 4-3.

SLC 3 (3): 3 (4) VCFC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

VCFC: Ruben Ramos Jr. (Harbor Miller) 8'; Heavy high press from Ventura leads to a bad pass from Kerkvliet directly to the feet of Miller who slotted the pass quickly to Ramos Jr. for a low driven shot and goal.

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Omar Marquez) 10': A give and go pass sequence between Dillon and Marquez outside the opposition 18 yard box returned to the feet of Dillon for a looping chip shot over the Ventura goalkeeper.

SLC: Jesús Barea (Unassisted) 22': Long clearance dealt poorly from two Ventura defenders who surrendered possession to Barea in a dangerous area. The RSL forward challenged the opposing goalkeeper in a one-on-one then rifled the ball into the net which giving the keeper no chance at a save.

VCFC: Thomas Musto (Luis Müller) 48': An untouched corner kick traveled to the back post finding an unmarked Musto who slotted the ball past a diving Kerkvliet.

SLC: Wes Charpie (Unassisted) 62': An inswinging corner created complete chaos in the box as Ventura defenders failed to generate a clearance. The chance fell to Charpie, who was positioned perfectly in the middle of the 6 yard box to bury the ball.

VCFC: Nick Sullivan (Unassisted) 67': Corner kick swung into the box deflecting downward to the feet of Sullivan to execute a thumping finish.

Shootout Summary:

SLC: Ruben Mesalles (Save)

VCFC: Thomas Musto

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani

VCFC: Jose Luis Magana Jr.

SLC: Owen Anderson

VCFC: Jeorgio Kocevski

SLC: Liam O'Gara

VCFC: Dylan Vanney (Save)

SLC: Jesús Barea (Miss)

VCFC: Ruben Ramos Jr. (Save)

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Save)

VCFC: Harbor Miller

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Max Kerkvliet; Kobi Henry (Maximus Jennings 72'), Zack Fansworth, Wes Charpie, Ruben Mesalles; Owen Anderson, Liam O'Gara, Griffin Dillon ©, Omar Marquez (Brayan Sandoval 43' (Ousman Touray 76')), Aiden Hezarkhani; Jesús Barea

Subs not used: Jude Welllings, Izzy Amparo, Dominic Berrios, Trace Alphin

Ventura County (4-2-3-1): Brady Scott ©; Harbor Miller (Jason Bucknor 90'), Christopher Rindov, Jose Luis Magana Jr., Riley Dalgado; Nick Sullivan (Sean Karani 78'), Jeorgio Kocevski, Thomas Musto, Dylan Vanney, Luis Müller (Nader Jindaoui 90+3'); Ruben Ramos Jr.

Subs not used: Max Middleby, Levon Saribekyan, Gabriel Arnold, Owen Pratt

Stats Summary: SLC / VCFC

Shots: 15 / 17

Shots on Goal: 11 / 5

Corner Kicks: 3 / 6

Fouls: 18 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Liam O'Gara (Yellow Card 13')

SLC: Wes Charpie (Yellow Card 17')

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Yellow Card 90+2')







