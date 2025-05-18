Real Monarchs Fall to Colorado Rapids 2 Courtesy of a Late Penalty in Rocky Mountain Cup Showdown

May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado - Real Monarchs (2-3-2, 10 pts, 12th West) fall away from home to the Colorado Rapids 2 (5-2-3, 17 pts, 3rd West) following a late penalty decision.

Real Monarchs starting XI benefitted from multiple first-team squad members; Lachlan Brook, Nelson Palacio, Jesús Barea, and Brayan Vera who made his first MLS NEXT Pro appearance, returning to the field for the first time since suffering a concussion on April 26th in the clash with San Diego FC.

Colorado took advantage of a high Monarchs defensive line early as Billo Diop sent a through ball down the right side to Alex Harris beating the Monarchs offside trap which was just a step too slow to catch the opposition. An easy cross into the box found a wide open Sydney Wathuta who finished first time taking the early advantage in the 8th minute.

On the brink of halftime, a cross from Hezarkhani was blocked by Rapids 2 defenders who tried to clear the ball. Finding the feet of Ruben Mesalles, the outside back sent a first time shot, thundering the ball toward the back of the Colorado net with a beautiful volley through the traffic near the top of the box, opening his professional scoring account.

A dominant second half from the Monarchs comprised multiple close chances including a direct ball from Zac Farnsworth high into the air causing a stumble from Colorado defender which gave Brook a one on one chance against the Rapids 2 keeper, the shot soared over the frame into the stands.

Colorado 2 defender Charlie Harper saw himself sent off after being awarded a second yellow, with just over ten minutes left in the match giving the Monarchs an advantage with eleven men on the field. Making the most of the man-up advantage for the rest of the match, Mesalles had a shot stopped from a diving Adam Beaudry to push it wide for the Monarchs' corner. The ensuing corner saw the ball fall into the back of the net for the Monarchs but it was not awarded, for a foul occurring earlier inside the box.

Pushing forward with the momentum on their side, Real Monarchs had another clear cut opportunity denied as Hezarkhani crossed from the right side toward Mesalles who slipped the ball to Grayson Carter who's shot from just eight yards out yet unable to bludge the netting.

Awarded a free kick, Rapids 2 sent the ball deep into the Monarchs box, tangled with Colorado attacker, Mesalles tripped the host's attacker. Awarded a penalty, Kimani Stewart-Baynes' panenka fired straight down the middle sent Max Kerkvliet to his left for the last kick of the game and the game winner.

Next up for the Monarchs is a return home to Zions Bank Stadium to host Portland Timbers 2 on May 28, with kickoff slated for 6 PM MT. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door and the game will be streaming through the MLS NEXT Pro website.

SLC 1 : 2 COL

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

COL: Sydney Wathuta (Alex Harris) 8': Building up on offense, Billo Diop placed a through ball for Alex Harris who was able to stay onside and get in front of the defensive line. From there Harris drew his defender in and made the extra pass to the center of the box for Sydney Wathuta who took a left footed shot to the central bottom zone of the goal.

SLC: Ruben Messalles (Unassisted) 45': The Monarchs were able to get a good offensive push into the attacking third. After a cross by Aiden Hezarkhani was deflected by the defense, Mesalles was able to take a one touch left footed shot from the center of the box and bury the ball into the back of the net.

COL: Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Unassisted) 96': After a foul by Real Monarchs in the box the Rapids were awarded a penalty kick. Stewart-Baynes took the kick with a shot to the lower left central part of the goal to give the home team the lead.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Max Kerkvliet; Wesley Charpie, Brayan Vera (Giovanni Calderón, 64'), Zackery Fansworth, Ruben Mesalles; Nelson Palacio (Dominic Berrios, 64'), Griffin Dillon ©; Aiden Hezarkhani, Lachlan Brook (Ousman Touray, 80'), Owen Anderson (Antonio Riquelme, 80'); Jesús Barea (Grayson Carter, 87')

Subs not used: Juan Gio Villa, Liam O'Gara, Brayan Sandoval, Robert Alphin

Colorado Rapids 2 (4-3-3): Adam Beaudry; Charlie Harper, Kofie Senanou, Stevie Flores, Jaden Chan Tack (Anderson Rosa, 72'); Alex Harris (Josh Belluz, 81'), Malik Pinto, Daouda Amadou ©; Sydney Wathuta (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 65'), Colton Swan (Josh Copeland, 72'), Billo Diop (Noah Strellnauer, 65')

Subs not used: Zack Campagnolo, Antony Garcia Rodriguez

Stats Summary: COL / SLC

Possession: 30 / 70

Shots: 6 / 16

Shots on Goal: 1 / 5

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 19

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

COL: Charlie Harper (Yellow Card - 30')

SLC: Wesley Charpie (Yellow Card - 35')

SLC: Brayan Vera (Yellow Card - 48')

COL: Charlie Harper (2nc Yellow Card - Red Card - 79')







