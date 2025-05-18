Chattanooga FC Comes from Behind in Huntsville to Earn Gritty Win

May 18, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC's Michael Barrueta on game night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Chattanooga FC came from behind to defeat Huntsville City FC 2-1 to secure a crucial and gritty victory and go eight points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Defender Nathan Koehler scored his first goal for the club in the 63rd minute when he equalized with a header from a Tate Robertson corner kick.

Daniel Mangarov scored the winning goal in the 84th minute with a brilliantly-hit shot from just on top of the penalty area.

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović's heroics were needed late on after the hosts were awarded a penalty kick. However, the seasoned Swiss keeper denied Blake Bowen the equalizing goal and ultimately secured three massive points for the Boys in Blue.

"I was really pleased with the second half," said Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We were all disappointed with the first half. It was much lower than our level and the standards the guys expect. The guys turned it around, though. I was really pleased with how we attacked in the second half and with our set pieces. It was a tough game. They're a really good team. To come out of that from a goal down after a really poor first half to then win is huge."

With the victory tonight, Head Coach Chris Nugent's side extends its lead at the top of the Eastern Conference and remains top of the overall league standings.

The men's team returns to Finley Stadium next weekend on Saturday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. EST against New England Revolution II, following on from the CFC Women's home opener on Friday, May 23rd.

Noteworthy

Chris Nugent made two changes to the starting XI from the last match against Toronto FC II-Steeve Louis Jean and Milo Garvanian came in for Nick Mendonca and Robert Screen

Steeve Louis Jean made his second league start for Chattanooga FC

Tate Robertson recorded his fourth league assist of the season, moving him tied at the top of the league alongside Cayman Togashi (ATL) and Jude Terry (LAFC 2)

Nathan Koehler scored his first professional goal

Daniel Mangarov scored his third league goal of the season bringing him level with Peter Plougmand and Keegan Ancelin as the club's leading goalscorers

Jalen James made his first league appearance of the season after recovering from an injury

Man of the Match: Daniel Mangarov

Box Score

Huntsville City FC (3W-2L-4D, 16 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (7W-1L-2D, 24 pts.)

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.

Final score:

HNT: 1

CFC: 2

Scoring summary:

48': Alan Carleton - HNT

63': Nathan Koehler - CFC

84': Daniel Mangarov - CFC

Stats (HNT / CFC):

xG: 1.34+pk / 1.13

Possession: 71% / 29%

Shots: 19 / 7

Shots on goal: 9 / 3

Blocked shots: 7 / 3

Total passes: 707 / 282

Passing accuracy percentage: 91.4 / 75.9

Corners: 8 / 7

Total crosses: 7 / 3

Offsides: 1 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 1 / 6

Clearances: 5 / 9

Fouls: 11 / 10

Discipline:

64' - HNT, Xavier Valdez (Caution)

79' - CFC, Jalen James (Caution)

90'+6 - CFC, Keegan Ancelin (Caution)

Line-ups:

HNT starters: Xavier Valdez, Tyshawn Rose, Kevin Carmichael, Zach Barrett, Blake Bowen (C), Pep Casas (Moises Veliz Rodriguez 81'), Ethan O'Brien, Real Gill (Damien Barker John 70'), Alan Carleton, Philip Mayaka (Isaiah Jones 88'), Gio Miglietti (Adem Sipić 70')

Substitutes not used: Erik Lauta, Thad Sawyer, Tristan Tropeano

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler (Ethan Dudley 90'+2), Logan Brown (Nick Mendonca 46'), Milo Garvanian, Callum Watson, Steeve Louis Jean (Jalen James 76'), Tate Robertson, Daniel Mangarov, Peter Plougmand (Jesus Ibarra 79'), Minjae Kwak (Keegan Ancelin 46')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Mike Bleeker, Robert Screen, Markus Naglestad

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

